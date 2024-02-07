Now 34, the Yorkshireman who learned to play badminton at Colne Valley Leisure Centre in Huddersfield, is a different competitor to the one he was eight years ago when he and Chris Langridge stunned the sport with their run to the podium in the Olympic men’s doubles.

He is a better player, certainly a wiser one due to the experiences he has had on and off the court.

On it, he has formed a serial medal-winning combination in the mixed doubles with Lauren Smith.

Roar of approval: Marcus Ellis celebrates a victory with partner Lauren Smith on their way to a mixed doubles silver medal at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham (Picture: Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Off it, he has spoken up for his team-mates when the standards were not as high as he demanded in the Badminton England set-up. So vociferous were his objections back in the winter of 2021/22 that he and Smith were kicked out of the national centre in Milton Keynes before their actions brought about the change that tempted them back.

Through it all - a career which has included Commonwealth Games medals of all colours - that bronze at the Rio Olympics has sustained him.

“It’s not like a bar was set and nothing else will ever satisfy me,” is how he reflects on Rio.

“It’s more that it shows what is possible.

Unlilkely lads: Chris Langridge and Marcus Ellis, right, with their bronze medals at the Rio Olympics in 2016 (Picture: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

“Sometimes it changes your mindset, and you’re like ‘do you know what, we can beat these players and get these medals that are the pinnacle of our sport’.

“Ever since Rio, in my mind, I’ve known that it is possible, and for me that’s been a good way to motivate myself and not put too much pressure on myself.”

But as he approaches his mid-30s, Ellis wants more. If anything, he is just as hungry as he was back in his mid-20s.

“As soon as I feel that I can’t get any better as a badminton player I will probably lose interest, not in the sport, but in terms of being a professional,” he says.

Marcus Ellis (R) and Lauren Smith (L) of Team England react during their Badminton Mixed Doubles Round of 32 match against Shae Michael Martin and Sabrina Charllene Scott of Team Barbados on day seven of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at NEC Arena on August 04, 2022 in Birmingham (Picture: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images)

“I’m not one of these who can coast along and be quite content. Whilst I still feel there’s still improvements to be made, not just myself but in the partnership with Lauren, and we’re capable of them, I still feel very motivated.

“You have to have something in your head that’s bigger than all of that and at the moment I still have that.”

Where eight years ago he was an up-and-comer few expected to contest the medal rounds, this time people are wondering if at 34, with a 32-year-old partner, he is too old to do it again.

But as far as Ellis is concerned, experience trumps youth, even if he has had to change his approach physically and mentally.

“It’s been a big learning curve and I’m sure any athlete would tell you the same,” Ellis tells The Yorkshire Post. “I’m not by any means saying 34 is old, but you have to adapt your training, you can’t do things you did when you were 20 years old.

“I’ve had to take a step back from over-training, which was not a problem when I was younger I used to be like a bouncy ball I’d bounce straight back.

“We’ve come up with a plan with physio and my coaches that’s going to get me on the court feeling fresh and confident.”

Having a playing partner as well as life partner in Smith who is of a similar age has helped.

“It is good in some ways because we can talk about it and relate to it,” says Ellis. “If you were playing with a 20-year-old they might not understand. The amount of experience we’ve got together is a massive advantage over anything else. I can step on court with Lauren andknow exactly what we need to do. For me that’s a comfort in tough matches.

“Those huge pinnacle moments of our career where we’ve been under pressure and had to perform, they’re the times - whether you’ve won or lost - you’ve learned how to deal with important pressurised moments. You can’t teach that, you can’t give that to somebody.

“The only way you can get that is by experiencing it and having to learn yourself exactly what mindset you need to be in.

“I remember when I was younger going on court with 30+ opponents thinking I can beat these guys they’ll be slowing down.

“But it was the way they played the game, they knew exactly what they needed to do and completely dismantled me. That experience is hugely important.”

Ellis and Smith will need that mentality in March and April when they play five tournaments - including the Yonex All England Championships from March 12-17 - after which Great Britain’s mixed doubles representatives this summer in Paris will be decided.

“It’s still very much in the balance and all to play for,” says Ellis, who with Smith was eliminated at the quarter-final stage in Tokyo.