Bees IHC v Hull Seahawks: Matty Davies looking for 'full 60' from high-flying Seahawks
Two two come together at Slough Ice Arena separated by just one place and one point in the NIHL National standings, the 7-0 defeat in Hull for player-coach Dominik Gabaj’s a seeming aberration, given their two other losses have both beenby a single goal, one in overtime at Solway.
Bees are a tougher proposition this time, the team perhaps to benefit the most from anyone else in the second tier from the temporary absence of Basingstoke Bison, picking up six of their players during the close-season.
They have won in Telford – in overtime – and seen off Peterborough Phantoms and with their inhospitable pad behind them against Hull, it will be a far from comfortable night for Davies and his players.
"It’s always a tricky night down at Slough,” admitted Davies, whose team won two out of their three visits there last season. “They have benefited from the Basingstoke situation in terms of picking up players and we’re going to have to be on it – we have to go down there and do the job.
"It’s a long bus journey and all that – we got them on a long one up at ours recently and we got the result – so it all comes back around on everyone.
“It will be a tough night, no doubt, but we’re confident we can go down there and do a job – but we need to put in a full 60 in order to do that.