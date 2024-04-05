Without wishing to tempt fate, so far, so good.

They head to Belfast Giants for the first of two games in as many nights on Friday looking to close out the campaign in positive fashion.

ON A ROLL: Scott Allen starts to celebrate after scoring in Sheffield Steelers' 4-2 win at Fife Flyers on Wednesday night. Picture: Jill MCFarlane/Fife Flyers Media.

Having gone throughout the entire season without suffering back-to-back losses, they will not want to give up that record at the very last moment in the regular season.

Having enjoyed a treble-winning year in 2022-03, Belfast have endured a tough campaign, finishing a distant third to a dominant Steelers team that are looking to emulate their achievements 12 months on.

After Wednesday night’s 4-2 win in Fife Flyers – courtesy of goals from Steelers’ fitness coach Mike Mawer said: “Right now it is about getting the process right, giving players ice who haven’t had that many opportunities recently and resting some other guys ready to go for the playoffs.”

The Steelers made it five wins on the trot when they dented Fife’s play-off hopes in Kirkcaldy.

The Flyers head into the final weekend of the regular season weekend embroiled in a five-way battle for the remaining thre eplay-off spots.

They could have therefore done with the Steelers’ taking it easy on them but, as was the case last weekend when they returned to action for the first time since sealing the league title, there was to be no let-up from the newly-crowned champions.

Netminder Anthony Morrone maintained his 100 per cent win record for the Steelers this season with a 14th win in goal, his night made easier when captain Robert Dowd opened the scoring in the 10th minute.

The Flyers pulled level through Kyle Osterberg less than two minutes later, only for Cole Shudra to poke the puck home at the far post to put the visitors ahead again before the first break.

Scott Allen then doubled the Steelers' advantage at 22.49 before Drake Pilon made it a one-goal game in the 37th minute.