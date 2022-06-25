Ben Swift out to make history and keep British road race title in the family

Legends like Mark Cavendish never managed it, nor did Robert Millar.

Swift, 34, from Rotherham had never won one until 2019, when he rode to victory in Norwich to claim what was then the greatest achievement of a career that has spanned rides in the Tour de France, Giro d’Italia, Milan-San Remo and Beijing Olympics to name but a few.

That he then regained his national jersey on the race’s return last year after Covid had forced the postponement of the 2020 edition says everything about a rider still going strong.

Family matters: Connor Swift, right, congratulates cousin Ben, left, after winning the British road race title in 2019. (Picture: SWPix.com)

It means the Ineos Grenadiers rider arrives at the 2022 men’s race in Dumfries and Galloway as one to watch, alongside the likes of Cavendish and UCI WorldTeam riders Fred Wright, Owain Doull and Jake Stewart.

Also on the startline in Castle Douglas is Ben’s cousin Connor Swift of Doncaster, a surprise winner of the race in 2018, a happy coincidence that no rider outside the Swift family has won the national road race title for five years.

Indeed, Yorkshire has a grand tradition in the rich history of this race, producing champions like Malcolm Elliott, Keith Lambert, Russell Downing and Adam Blythe over the years.

Looking to continue the White Rose success story over the 201km course are Doncaster’s Ben Turner of Ineos who will ride in support of Ben Swift, Burley-in-Wharfedale’s Scott Thwaites (Alpecin Fenix), Leeds’ Joe Pidcock (Groupama FDJ), Great Ayton brothers Harry and Charlie Tanfield (Ribble Weldtite) and Holmfirth’s Gabz Cullaigh (Saint Piran).

Ben Swift of Team UAE Emirates congratulates cousin Connor Swift he won the 2018 race (Picture: Simon Wilkinson/SWpix.com)

Further down the field and getting a taste of the high-level competition are Under-23s riders Adam Mitchell and George Wood from Cycling Sheffield, a team supported by local businesses.

The men’s race begins at 1.30pm Sunday, with the women setting off on a slightly shorter 128km route from 9am.

Otley’s Lizzie Deignan is a four-time former winner of her national jersey but her name is not on the startlist.

Defending champion Pfeiffer Georgi will be amongst the favourites in the women’s race, with Anna Shackley and Anna Henderson also likely to be in the frame.

Abi Smith competing in the Junior Women Road Race in Harrogate in 2019 (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Winner in 2019, Alice Barnes will be eyeing a return to the podium, while Josie Nelson will look to build on her breakthrough second place finish in Lincoln last year.

From a Yorkshire perspective, Ripon’s Abi Smith (EF-Education) and Huddersfield’s Maddie Leech (CAMS Basso) come into the road race on a high after their recent selection Team England for the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham later this summer, while Robin Clay represents Otley Cycling Club.

Earlier this week, Ethan Hayter defended his time trial title as the British National Road Championships got under way on Thursday.

The elite men’s category podium was the same as last year’s event, with Daniel Bigham and James Shaw finishing second and third respectively.

Team Ineos Grenadiers rider Hayter completed the 44.2km course in an impressive 50 minutes 38.53 seconds at the Crichton estate in Dumfries.