Bennett Koch is first big piece of Sheffield Sharks jigsaw for new era at Park Community Arena

Bennett Koch has become the first player to re-sign for the Sheffield Sharks as the long-established BBL club prepares to enter a new era.
Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 6th Jul 2023, 10:00 BST

The 6’10’’ centre, a dominant presence on the boards at both ends of the court, is returning to Sheffield for a fifth season, one that sees the Sharks begin playing from the state-of-the-art Park Community Arena powered by Canon Logistics on the Olympic Legacy Park in Attercliffe.

Koch scored 9.9 points per game and crucially averaged 4.1 rebounds per 40 minutes. He had 55.1 per cent accuracy with his shooting and averaged four out of five from the free-throw line.

Wisconsin native Koch said: "I am grateful for another opportunity to be a part of the B. Braun Sheffield Sharks organization.

Bennett Koch is returning to Sheffield Sharks for a fifth season.

"I look forward to continuing my development and contributing towards the team’s success in the upcoming year.”

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons said: "We are excited to have Bennett Koch back.

"This will set a solid foundation for the roster for the upcoming season. Bennett's combination of size, skill, and determination always makes him a valuable asset to our team.

"We believe his abilities will help us compete at the highest level and achieve our goals."

Bennett Koch makes a dunk for the Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

Koch joins captain Rodney Glasgow in returning to the team, Glasgow entering the second year of a three-year deal.

The season starts in September with Sharks set to play their first game out of their new arena in early October.

