Bennett Koch's double-double not enough as Sheffield Sharks fall in BBL Trophy at Surrey Scorchers
Sharks were beaten 91-71 on the road at Surrey Scorchers on Saturday night, meaning they will have to win all of their three remaining games in the group phase to advance to the last four and finals weekend in Birmingham at the end of the month.
Sharks host Caledonia Gladiators at the Canon Medical Arena on Thursday night, followed by a weekend double header on the 20th/21st at home to Plymouth City Patriots and away at Cheshire Phoenix.
With just nine players suiting up at the Surrey Sports Centre as Jubril Adekoya (foot fracture) and RJ Eytle-Rock (knee) remain absent, Sharks fell behind early and trailed Surrey 30-19 at the end of the first quarter.
That was extended to 14 points at the break, and although they slowed Surrey’s scoring in the final two quarters, Atiba Lyons’ side could not get close on the scoreboard.
Bennett Koch and Devearl Ramsey led the Sharks in scoring with 17 points apiece, centre man Koch recording a double-double with 10 rebounds.
Prentiss Nixon contributed 11 points and Jalon Pipkins, so often an explosive member of the offence, was restricted to just 24 minutes from the bench as he works back to full fitness after a back injury sustained in the Christmas Eve defeat at London Lions.
Pipkins put up 10 points.
Kipper Nichols added eight points and Jordan Ratinho drained two of his three-point attempts for six points.