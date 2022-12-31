Of all the things that she could have won this year – a European Championship, BBC Sports Personality of the Year – Yorkshire’s Sports Performer of 2022 will have been right up there, right?

Definitely, is the answer.

For Beth Mead is a devout Yorkshirewoman and wears a white rose on her sleeve as proudly as she sports the three lions on her chest.

Which is probably one of the reasons why the public voted for the England footballer as Yorkshire’s Sports Performer of 2022.

Yorkshire Sports Performer of 2022: Beth Mead of England celebrates their side's win over Sweden in the European Championships semi-final with Sweden at Bramall Lane. (Picture: Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

It wasn’t a formality though, there was no foregone conclusion in the vote among readers of The Yorkshire Post as there was in the only slightly more glamourous awarding of the BBC gong.

Still, our readers acknowledged the hugely significant role Whitby-born Mead had played in the glass-ceiling shattering moment for women’s football when the Lionesses won the European Championships with a 2-1 win over Germany in front of nearly 90,000 at Wembley and millions watching at home.

Six goals in the tournament, plus four assists, were enough to earn her the top goalscorer accolade to go with the player of the tournament award she won, and not to mention, the gold medal for being part of the boundary-breaking women’s football team.

The goals continued to be banged in for her club side Arsenal, before an ACL injury last month brought an abrupt halt to a landmark year.

Beth Mead celebrates scoring against Sweden in the semi-final, one of six goals she scored at the European Championships (Picture: Getty Images)

Fingers crossed she’s back fit and firing for next summer’s World Cup in Australia.

Born just outside of Whitby, Mead, pictured, played for local club Hinderwell before being spotted by Middlesbrough, then Sunderland, and then Arsenal.

"Prior to her turning professional,” wrote one entrant into our competition, “Beth used to work for us here at the Fox & Hounds, Dalehouse, Staithes.

"We are all so proud of what she has achieved.”

Superman: Tom Pidcock of Great Britain celebrates winning the Elite Men’s race at the UCI cyclo-cross world championships. He also finished 2nd in our vote (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

So is Yorkshire. Mead garnered 43 per cent of the vote but it wasn’t a landslide.

Coming in second with 36 per cent of the vote was Leeds cyclist Tom Pidcock, who is actually a former Yorkshire Sports Performer of the Year.

Probably best not to tell Pidcock he finished second. He hates losing. In another stellar year, the Olympic mountain bike champion from 2021 won the UCI world cyclo-cross title in January, which was some achievement, even if it lacked the global interest of what he accomplished in the summer.

Riding the Tour de France for the first time, the then-22-year-old produced a sensational stage win in the Alps, descending mountains at breakneck pace to win on the fabled Alpe d’Huez.

3rd place: Harry Brook of Yorkshire and England (Picture: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

Third place went to up-and-coming cricketer Harry Brook, who was in stellar form for Yorkshire – our partners in this year’s Sports Performer search who offered T20 tickets to the winning voter – and then just recently England, for the centuries he smashed in Pakistan.

