Beverley Racecourse to increase prize money to attract more owners

The horse racing industry suffered significant financial losses during the coronavirus pandemic, with Beverley one of many tracks to have felt the pinch.

But with Covid restrictions having now lifted across the United Kingdom, Beverley chief executive Sally Iggulden and her team have injected significant funds back into prize-money throughout the 19-fixture campaign.

Iggulden said: “It was really important to us to boost pre-Covid prize-money levels so far as we are able – with the intention of encouraging really competitive racing on the Westwood. This season, all races will be worth at least £1,000 more than the minimum level that was expressed by the British Horse Racing Authority.

Majalaat ridden by Oliver Stammers (centre) leads before Where's Jeff ridden by Joanna Mason goes on to become the eventual winner of the Brantingham Handicap at Beverley racecourse last June (Picture: PA)

“It will also be reassuring to owners and trainers that our two flagship meetings of the racing season, the bet365 Two-Year-Old Trophy Day on May 28 and the William Hill Bullet Day on August 27, will each offer £130,000 in prize-money.

“We are delighted to be able to offer £1.2m in prize-money across the course of the season and are confident this level of commitment will be reflected by the calibre of thoroughbred we see at Beverley.”

Investment over the winter has also included a major revamp of the Premier Enclosure terrace to provide a more panoramic viewing experience, while planning permission has been submitted to rebuild the stable yard and ancillary buildings. Beverley’s project – due to commence in September 2022 before being completed the following spring – will cost in excess of £1m.