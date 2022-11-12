Willmott, 22, who is based at Grand National-winning trainer Sue Smith’s Bingley stables, was one of three winners of the Jockeys Education and Training Scheme’s (JETS) Richard Davis Awards, announced this week on Racing TV.

The young Scot was awarded the BHA Development Award, worth £1000, which is only open to current jockeys and admitted it was “a nice surprise” to hear he had won.

He said: “I wasn’t sure about entering but people said I should and the two other guys in my category both had great entries so I was quite surprised to win.”

Winner: Conditional jockey Thomas Willmott, who is based at Sue Smith’s Bingley stables, has won the BHA Development Award – part of the annual Jockeys Education and Training Scheme’s Richard Davis Awards.

Willmott rode 17 winners last season, his most successful to date, with his career total 36, including the Pertemps Network Long Distance Handicap Hurdle at Haydock in May where he rode an all-the-way winner, 20-1 shot Romeo Brown, for Sue Smith.

He said: “That was probably my biggest win so far and I did enjoy it and the occasion. But every winner has a meaning and it is good to get them.

“Everyone knows about Sue and Harvey and they have been a big influence. I did well for them last year and hopefully it will happen again. We had a good number of winners together and hopefully that will set us up for a big season this year.

“Things are starting to get busier on the track. Sue and Harvey’s horses usually come into their own in December-January time so hopefully that will be what happens this year.”

Wetherby bound: Conditional jockey Thomas Willmott is due to ride in the last race at Wetherby today Picture: Alan Wright-focusonracing.com

As well as showing huge progress in his riding through his work with his jockey coach, former rider Brian Harding, improving his nutrition and fitness, Willmott is developing a dual career – as a funeral director.

When off injured – the rider has broken his back in two places as well as shoulder ankle and rib injuries during his career – he used JETS to begin his qualifications and he’s gaining experience by working for a company in Scotland when his riding allows.

“I’ve been riding since 18 professionally and need about 31 winners to ride before I can turn fully professional.

“I had no real racing background growing up in the Scottish borders. No one in my family really rides or is interested so there was a bit of surprise when I wanted to become a jockey.

Grey day: Thomas Willmott wins on Castletown at Ayr on Scottish Grand National Day in 2019.

“Brian is great. We are in regular contact and to be able to have a coach who watches you at the races is massive.

"He is very well known and a massive help.”

However Willmott’s father is involved in the undertaking business, which is where his interest in that as a career, grew.

“It is something I have always wanted to do when I stop riding. It is obviously very different to what I do now and is not something everyone can do and I get a lot of satisfaction out of doing it,” he explained.

“My dad has done it since I was born so it is something I was always brought up with. Racing does get intense at times and it is good to have a different focus.”

Sue Smith said the stable were proud of their rider’s award, named after the late jockey Richard Davis who lost his life in a race fall back in 1996.

She said: “Tom has worked hard to get where he is now. He’s been very loyal to us and his riding has improved no end and that is telling from the number of winners he rode last year. We are proud of him and he is part of our team and that he has gone on to win this award.”

Willmott is due to receive his award at Wetherby today from reigning champion jumps jockey Brian Hughes.

He also has one ride at the West Yorkshire track for the Smiths – Kaphumor – in the concluding Get Your RacingTV Free Trial Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase.