The opening ceremony will start tonight (July 28) from 7pm to 10.30pm local time and will take place at Alexander Stadium in Birmingham.

There will be a variety of well established musicians and bands performing at the ceremony to celebrate the beginning of the Commonwealth Games.

How can I watch the 2022 Commonwealth Games opening ceremony?

The Muller British Athletics Championships at Alexander Stadium, Birmingham. (Pic credit: Simon Cooper / PA Wire)

Tickets are selling very fast but there are some available for those who would like to watch it live on the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games website.

Tickets cost between £8 and £290 depending on where you are sitting in the stadium.

According to the director, Iqbal Khan, the aim of the ceremony is to celebrate the “vibrant confidence” of Birmingham.

Who will be performing in the opening ceremony?

The event will be headlined by Birmingham-based new wave band Duran Duran.

Tony Iommi from Black Sabbath, who is a Birmingham native, will also be performing alongside Soweto Kinch during a section of the ceremony.

As well as bands and performers, the ceremony will include the Commonwealth Games Parade of Nations as well as the Queens’ Baton Relay.

Around 30,000 people are expected to attend the ceremony with millions more watching all over the world.

How can I watch the opening ceremony if I haven’t bought a ticket?