RACHAEL BLACKMORE and wondermare Honeysuckle today attempt to join the Champion Hurdle greats after a year like no other in the jockey’s life.

This was the race that catapulted Blackmore into the wider sporting public’s consciousness 12 months ago and the race’s rich history is defined by its multiple winners.

Honeysuckle was the first of six winners at the 2021 National Hunt Festival for the rider who then won the Randox Grand National on Minella Times – the first female jockey to win Aintree’s historic race.

Rachael Blackmore celebrates last year's Champion Hurdle win on Honeysuckle.

Now the 32-year-old – who was voted BBC World Sport Star in December – is looking to write a new chapter in her remarkable story.

“What happened last year seems to be fading a bit now. It’s probably something that will sink in when you’ve got grey hair and you can enjoy what happened,” said Blackmore who is stable jockey to Henry de Bromhead.

“I suppose when I came home (from Aintree) and I was driving through my home town of Killenaule and I could see posters in the windows of people’s homes with my face on them, it really resonated then what my personal achievements meant to the people where I’m from.

“But it’s a constant, revolving wheel and as a jockey you’re looking forward. It’s always ‘what’s next?’. That’s the way you’re looking as a jockey.

Honeysuckle on the gallops at Cheltenham Racecourse, ahead of the Cheltenham Festival and her Unibet Champion Hurdle defence under Rachael Blackmore.

“The expectation is there, but I know how hard it is to get winners in Cheltenham and I’m going there with the same mindset I do every year - you’re just hoping to ride one winner.”

Blackmore’s book of rides will once again be led by Honeysuckle who will be defending a 14-race unbeaten record against, amongst others, Tommy’s Oscar who is trained by Northumberland farmers Ian and Ann Hamilton.

“To win a Champion Hurdle on Honeysuckle was such a pinnacle for me. That was absolutely massive,” said Blackmore. “Honeysuckle has never let me down to this day, so I can’t see why this year will be any different.”

Another of Blackmore’s returning Festival heroes is Bob Olinger who destroyed his rivals in last year’s Ballymore Novices’ Hurdle. The seven-year-old lines up in the Turners Novices’ Chase on Thursday. “There’s not too many out there with an engine like him,” she said.

One of the few things Blackmore got wrong at Cheltenham 2021 was picking the wrong one in the Gold Cup, siding with runner-up A Plus Tard over his winning stablemate Minella Indo.