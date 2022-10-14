Blades of glory - European Figure Skating Championships coming to Sheffield

A world grand prix event is already coming to Sheffield next month (November 10-13), the first time an ISU event has been staged in the United Kingdom.

And now British Ice Skating have announced that Sheffield has been provisionally selected to host the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026.

The championships will be held at the Utilita Sheffield Arena from January 12-18, just a month before the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina, thanks to a successful bid from BIS supported by UK Sport and Sheffield City Council.

Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalpov of Russia perform during the Gala Exhibition of the "ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2022" in Tallinn, January 16, 2022. The Championships are coming to Sheffield in 2026 (Picture: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Sheffield has hosted the British Championships since 2010 and is home to PJ Hallam, pictured, who was champion in 2020.

Michelle Draper, CEO of British Ice Skating, said: “The very best skaters from across Europe will once again be on an ice rink in the UK. This is a wonderful opportunity for our sport, members and fans across the country.

“It’s an honour to not only be able to host such a prestigious event, but in an Olympic season when the eyes of the world will be on winter sports it is even more special.

“The physical and mental health benefits that come with taking part in our wonderful sport are enormous. Hosting the European Championships means we will be able to showcase ice skating on home soil, encouraging more people to head to their local rink to try it out.”

Former British champion and World Figure Skating Championship qualifier PJ Hallam of Sheffield (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)

Esther Britten, head of major events at UK Sport, said: “Bringing the ISU European Figure Skating Championships to Sheffield in 2026 offers an exciting opportunity to showcase Britain’s capability to host major sport events.

"Thanks to the ongoing support of The National Lottery, we can continue funding the delivery of high-class competition across the country, attracting a broader and more diverse fanbase to Olympic and Paralympic sport.