Boodles announced as major sponsor for Dante Festival at York Racecourse

Luxury jewellery brand Boodles have been announced at a major sponsor of the Dante Festival at York racecourse next month.

The brand, which last month were sponsors of last month’s Cheltenham Gold Cup during the jumps festival, will sponsor the Boodles Yorkshire Cup on the final day of the Dante Festival, which is held from May 17 to 19 on the Knavesmire.

The York contest was first staged in 1927 and will carry the name of leading family jewellers for at least the next three seasons.

To mark the new partnership the prize money for the race has increased once again, rising to a record £180,000.

York racecourse. (Photo credit: Nigel French/PA Wire)