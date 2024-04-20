The Dragons entered the post-season as the seventh seed and huge underdogs for their one-off quarter-final with second seeds Essex Rebels last Saturday. But after trailing by 17 points in the first half they roared to victory on the back of an inspired performance from their American star Justin Williams.

That has set up a play-off semi-final at Hemel Storm, the team they knocked out of the KitKing Trophy earlier this season at the same stage and on the same court.

“It’s a tough place to go to, they get big crowds, it’s a well-run club but we go down there with all the belief,” said Dragons general manager Tim Redfearn whose team are revelling in their underdog status.

Bradford Dragons' Justin Williams (left) exploded for 29 points in the play-off quarter-final at Essex (Picture: Alex Daniel Photography)

“We’ve beaten them before and we’re in good shape.”

Williams returned from injury for the Essex game and scored 29 points in the second half to lead them to a 87-79 victory. The mid-season addition of Ronald Blain, a former Worthing and Newcastle player, has also strengthened Bradford’s hand.

“I had a feeling we could win in Essex,” said Redfearn. “It was a team effort, our homegrown talent Zion Tordoff had a great game. Getting the deficit down to nine at the half gave us a chance - and then Justin erupted.”

Dragons have extra motivation to extend their season this Saturday because long-serving player Ricky Fetske has announced this year will be his last in basketball.