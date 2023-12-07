WHEN a club has waited 19 years to play its first cup final, a few more months is not too much to bear.

If anything, officials of Bradford Dragons plan to use the four months between their victory in the National Basketball League KitKing Trophy semi-final and the final in the middle of March to help garner interest in their achievement.

For a club that pays players on a semi-professional basis, gives starts to young men who come through their academy pathway and plays to crowds of around 150 at the Inspire Centre at Calderdale College, this first- ever cup final appearance is a marquee moment.

It was achieved with a nerve-jangling 80-70 victory over Hemel Storm back on November 5, a night of fireworks unmatched in the club’s previous 19 years of existence.

Team game: Bradford Dragons head coach Chris Mellor talks Joe Buchanan through a move during a recent game in National Basketball League Division One for the KitKing Trophy finalists (Picture: LS Media / Luke Simcock)

“The atmosphere for the semi-final was one of the best we’ve had and I can imagine all our fans can’t wait to get to the final,” says Tim Redfearn, who as a former player, assistant coach and volunteer is now general manager, the club’s only full-time employee.

As such he has been on the phone with the National Basketball League and final opponents Derby Trailblazers this week trying to put a date in the diary for when the final can be played.

“It’s looking like March 16 or 17 in Loughborough,” Redfearn tells The Yorkshire Post.

“It’s a way off but it’ll soon come round and it gives us a chance to build up that excitement and anticipation for it.

Jordan Whelan of Bradford Dragons, left, in action against Worthing Thunder.

“It’s great for our club to be at the sharp end of a competition and in a final. We’ve been in a semi-final before, the top four in a league before, but this time we’ve got the chance to pick up some silverware.

“We’re hoping to take a couple of coachloads down to wherever the final might be, we really want to get the fans involved and give them something to look forward to.”

Like any club of this ilk – even one that operates in the second tier of the sport in England – it is nothing without its long-standing volunteers and servants.

One of those is head coach Chris Mellor.

Homegrown talent: Zion Tordoff of Bradford Dragons playing against Worthing Thunder at the weekend. He recorded a double-double in points (Picture: LS Media / Luke Simcock)

Redfearn said: “Chris has done a great job as coach over the years and this is a reward for all his hard work.

“He’s been here since the club’s inception (2004), helping develop the club from a junior team right the way up through Division 3, 2 and then into Division 1.

"Together we’ve all developed a really big community club.”

Bradford Dragons also boasts a very strong academy, one they draw on for their first team. Forward Zion Tordoff progressed through the club’s age groups before continuing his basketball education by studying in the American collegiate system.

He has come back to the club, while other local lads a little earlier in the journeys – guards Cam’ron Simpson who is still a teenager, and Jabari Edwards – have broken into the first team.

“Zion Tordoff was with us as a junior, went off to study and play at an American college, but has returned to us this year which is fantastic,” says Redfearn.

“To see Jabari and Cam’ron from our academy who are now playing Division 1 basketball, is really great.

“There’s so many fantastic stories, and for the most part, from semi-pro players.”

Each week Bradford put teams on the court at Under-13s, 14s, 16s and 18s level.

The success of the first team in reaching a cup final not only validates a club’s structure but can incentivise the younger generation.

“Reaching a cup final can only strengthen our structure,” believes Redfearn.

“It’s aspirational for the younger players in our system who see the ability we have, some of these academy players past and present in our team.

"They can look up to those players and have the aspiration themselves to become players for our first team because they can see there’s a pathway to becoming a basketball player in this country.”

The Dragons’ achievement in reaching the final conflicts with their form in the NBL Division 1.

In the KitKing Trophy they won two of three group games – losing only to future final opponents Derby Trailblazers – and then successive knockout games, whereas in the league they sit ninth of 13 teams, an overtim e win at Worthing Thunder on Saturday only their third victory in nine games.

“We’ve had a bit of an up and down season, more downs than ups quite honestly,” admits Redfearn whose team face a KitKing Trophy final dress rehearsal when Derby Trailblazers visit Calderdale College on Saturday (6.15pm tip-off) before a National Cup tie at Newcastle the following day.

“We’ve been close, we had a triple overtime game earlier in the season.

