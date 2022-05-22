Bradly Sinden completes European Championship set with gold in Manchester

Sinden, a winner of bronze and silver medals at earlier editions of the Euros, defeated Javier Perez Polo 18-8 in the -68kg final.

The South Yorkshire fighter’s success comes just over three years since beating the Spaniard to win his historic world title, also in Manchester.

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden (Blue) celebrates after beating Spain's Javier Perez Polo (Red) during day three of the European Taekwondo Championships 2022 at the Manchester Regional Arena (Picture: Nigel French/PA Wire)

“Coming into this tournament people were always talking about my nickname – Mr Consistency,” smiled the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist.

“They said you’ve got bronze, you’ve got silver now it’s time to get gold. I’ve not had the best year and had a few injuries and setbacks.

“I haven’t had as much training but I am confident in my ability to get in there and perform every time.”

Mum Sheryl, a volunteer at the Championship, was among the first to congratulate the Yorkshire star.

Great Britain's Bradly Sinden (Blue) and Spain's Javier Perez Polo (Red) during day three of the European Taekwondo Championships 2022 (Picture: PA)

Londoner Joe Lane had set the tempo earlier in the evening by achieving his first major medal since switching to para taekwondo from football.