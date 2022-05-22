Bradly Sinden completes European Championship set with gold in Manchester

Sinden, a winner of bronze and silver medals at earlier editions of the Euros, defeated Javier Perez Polo 18-8 in the -68kg final.
The South Yorkshire fighter’s success comes just over three years since beating the Spaniard to win his historic world title, also in Manchester.
“Coming into this tournament people were always talking about my nickname – Mr Consistency,” smiled the Tokyo 2020 silver medallist.
“They said you’ve got bronze, you’ve got silver now it’s time to get gold. I’ve not had the best year and had a few injuries and setbacks.
“I haven’t had as much training but I am confident in my ability to get in there and perform every time.”
Mum Sheryl, a volunteer at the Championship, was among the first to congratulate the Yorkshire star.
Londoner Joe Lane had set the tempo earlier in the evening by achieving his first major medal since switching to para taekwondo from football.
His -80kg success over Uzbekistan’s Asadbak Toshtemirov was the second gold and third medal for the GB Para squad at the Regional Arena.