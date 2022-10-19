The 24-year-old from Doncaster shot to prominence when winning the 68kg world championship in Manchester three years ago.

He has since added an Olympic silver and European gold medal ahead of his title defence in Guadalajara.

“The world championships are one of the two pinnacles of the sport and we have had to wait an extra year to get this chance,” said Yorkshire fighter Sinden, Britain’s first able-bodied male to claim a world crown.

Bradly Sinden of Great Britain celebrates with his Gold medal after victory against Javier Perez Polo of Spain in the Final of the Mens -68kg during Day 3 of the World Taekwondo Championships at Manchester Arena on May 17, 2019 in Manchester (Picture: Laurence Griffiths/Getty Images)

“The feeling of winning is indescribable, and it would be amazing to do it again.

“Every competition is vital for ranking points and learning for the Paris Olympics, including the World Grand Prix in Manchester this weekend, but winning the worlds would give me a good boost.

“So, to achieve my goal of becoming Olympic champion these competitions are vital,”

Aaliyah Powell of Huddersfield, a bronze medallist three years ago at -53kg, competes this time at -62kg, while fellow Yorkshire fighter Caden Cunningham competes at 87kg.

Bradly Sinden (L) of Team Great Britain competing in last year's Olympics where he won silver (Picture: Maja Hitij/Getty Images)