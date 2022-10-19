Bradly Sinden ready to put world taekwondo title on the line in Mexico
Bradly Sinden puts his world title on the line in Mexico next month.
The 24-year-old from Doncaster shot to prominence when winning the 68kg world championship in Manchester three years ago.
He has since added an Olympic silver and European gold medal ahead of his title defence in Guadalajara.
“The world championships are one of the two pinnacles of the sport and we have had to wait an extra year to get this chance,” said Yorkshire fighter Sinden, Britain’s first able-bodied male to claim a world crown.
Most Popular
“The feeling of winning is indescribable, and it would be amazing to do it again.
“Every competition is vital for ranking points and learning for the Paris Olympics, including the World Grand Prix in Manchester this weekend, but winning the worlds would give me a good boost.
“So, to achieve my goal of becoming Olympic champion these competitions are vital,”
Aaliyah Powell of Huddersfield, a bronze medallist three years ago at -53kg, competes this time at -62kg, while fellow Yorkshire fighter Caden Cunningham competes at 87kg.
Many of the World Championship squad, including Sinden, Jones and Walkden will also be in action at the Grand Prix in Manchester (October 20-23). Tickets are available now from £5 for children and £7.50 for adults and available to pruchase here.