Brett Neumann becomes first Sheffield Steelers grand slam star to move on to new challenge
The 25-year-old brings the curtain down on two successful years with the Steelers, who he joined ahead of the 2022-23 season from Czechia-based team Orli Znojmo in the ICEHL.
Over two seasons, Toronto-born Neumann made himself a firm favourite with Steelers’ fans, culminating in the historic treble-winning 2023-24 campaign capped by last weekend’s play-off triumph in Nottingham over Belfast Giants, to add to the league and Challenge Cup titles already won under head coach Aaron Fox.
In 124 appearances for the Steelers, Neumann made a significant contribution, posting 35 goals and 64 assists for a 98-point haul. His second season was hampered by a shoulder injury sustained around the turn of the year.
“Brett came back as a core piece and was able to help us achieve our goals,” said Fox. “Dealing with an injury the second half of the year, I think he gave us everything he could and we appreciate everything he has brought to the club in his time here.
“I wish Brett the best of luck in Switzerland. It’s a great opportunity for him to play in a league with only a couple imports and experience another country.