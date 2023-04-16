All Sections
Brie Grierson and Leeds Rhinos Netball enjoy 'special' arena moment - but can't get win against Saracens Mavericks

Leeds Rhinos Netball produced yet more drama in their annual appearance at the First Direct Arena, but on this occasion they ended up coming up just short.

Nick Westby
By Nick Westby
Published 16th Apr 2023, 21:38 BST

Having beaten Wasps by a point in their first game in front of 4,000-odd screaming fans a season ago, this time Rhinos fell by a single point, 53-52 to Saracens Mavericks in the Vitality Superleague on Sunday.

Liana Leota’s side trailed 25-19 at the break but mounted a strong third-quarter comeback to actually lead by a point, 39-38, going into the final 15-minute period.

But Saracens edged back in front and despite the scoring of Brie Grierson – the hometown girl making her 50th appearance for the club – and Ellie Bird, Rhinos couldn’t get a second win of the season, despite the raucous support of the home crowd.

Brie Grierson and Leeds Rhinos were back at the Leeds Arena on Sunday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Brie Grierson and Leeds Rhinos were back at the Leeds Arena on Sunday (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
Rhinos captain Nia Jones said: "We said it before the start that some of the younger ones will have dreamt of playing in arenas like this, while some of the older ones like me genuinely didn’t think this was possible when we were little. So it was a little pinch-me moment.

"But we said don’t be intimidated by the atmosphere, we have to really embrace it and I do feel like we did that.

"The fans were with us the whole way, they played their part and I’m just sorry we couldn’t get the three points for them today.”

Becoming the first player to reach a half-century of appearances was a special moment for Leeds lass Grierson.

Brie Grierson made her 50th appearance for Leeds Rhinos Netball (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)Brie Grierson made her 50th appearance for Leeds Rhinos Netball (Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe)
She said: “That’s insane that I’ve hit 50 and am the first player to do so.

"It’s actually a really special moment, to be a part of the club from the very beginning and get a 50th cap in this incredible arena in my home town – it would have been a dream come true if we’d have won.”

