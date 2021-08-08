British and Irish Lions: Player ratings

British and Irish Lions' Courtney Lawes (left) is tackled during the Lions Series, Third Test (Picture: PA)

Here are our player ratings for the Lions tour.

Stuart Hogg: The Lions stuck by him for second Test but was shaky under high ball and had no chance to shine in attack. 5/10

Liam Williams: Appeared in decider but wasted glorious try-scoring chance. 5

British and Irish Lions' Finn Russell takes a kick (Picture: PA)

Anthony Watson: Pick of back three in second Test yet was dropped by Warren Gatland. Needed to see more ball. 6

Josh Adams: Was in position to pounce in decider in his solitary appearance in the series but Williams went it alone. 7

Duhan Van Der Merwe: Saved best until last. Powerful running was a feature of the final encounter. 6

Chris Harris: Brought in for one Test and then jettisoned. Left his mark on South Africa with a crunching early tackle. 6

British and Irish Lions' Liam Williams (centre) (Picture: PA)

Elliot Daly: Started first Test at outside centre but the arm wrestle was not his type of match and spent next two on bench. 6

Robbie Henshaw: Pick of the Lions backs in the series and he will return to Ireland with his reputation enhanced. 8

Bundee Aki: Among Gatland’s regrets must be that Aki and Henshaw were not paired together until the end. 7

Dan Biggar: Solid enough at fly-half but change brought about by Finn Russell’s entrance into final Test was dramatic. 6

Owen Farrell: Steady when he came on as a replacement in the first two Tests, but generally looked out of sorts .6

Finn Russell: Transformed the Lions’ attacking game in the decider, if only he had been fit for the whole series. 8

Ali Price: Truly came alive when Russell stepped off the bench. Rose to occasion and improved during the first Test. 7

Conor Murray: Displaced Price for the second game and then found himself back on the bench. Best days are behind him. 6

Rory Sutherland: Vulnerability at the scrum was exposed in the first Test and as soon as Wyn Jones was fit, he was gone. 5

Mako Vunipola: Rediscovered some of his best form and can still be a force, but his scrummaging remains a weakness. 7

Wyn Jones: Missed first two Tests with a shoulder injury and showed in the third why he had left a giant hole in front-row. 8

Ken Owens: Only start in decider saw a much tidier line-out display. 7

Luke Cowan-Dickie: Unlucky to be dropped with series tied at 1-1. Forceful and direct. 7

Tadhg Furlong: Stalwart of series who never took a backwards step at tight-head. 8

Kyle Sinckler: Served Lions well as an impact replacement later on and should have been in the original squad. 7

Alun Wyn Jones: Produced one of most remarkable injury comebacks in rugby, all that was missing was a series triumph. 8

Maro Itoje: Best-performing forward reached staggering heights in opener and continued to excel. Truly world class. 8

Adam Beard: Brought onto bench for final Test and was fully involved in combat. 6

Tadhg Beirne: A strong tour never got the reward it deserved. 6

Courtney Lawes: Alongside Itoje, was a physical presence throughout. 8

Tom Curry: More was expected. Defence and work-rate brilliant at times, but he was also quiet. 7

Jack Conan: Tackled and carried relentlessly. Rallying point for the Lions. 8

Taulupe Faletau: A big-name casualty of Gatland’s ruthless streak in selection. 5

Sam Simmonds: His only appearance was for the final quarter of the series. 6