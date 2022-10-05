British Boxing Board of Control prohibits Chris Eubank Jr v Conor Benn from going ahead

Matchroom Boxing revealed Benn returned an “adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug” but insisted Saturday’s fight with Eubank Jr at the O2 Arena would go ahead.

Benn and Eubank Jr are set clash in a catchweight contest in what would be the third bout between the families, after their fathers fought twice in the early 1990s in one of British boxing’s greatest rivalries.

A statement from Matchroom read: “We have been made aware that a random anti-doping test for Conor Benn conducted by the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association returned an adverse analytical finding for trace amounts of a fertility drug. The B sample has yet to be tested, meaning that no rule violation has been confirmed. Indeed, Mr Benn has not been charged with any rule violation, he is not suspended, and he remains free to fight.

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 12: Chris Eubank Jr and Conor Benn attend the Eubank Jr/Benn Press Conference at Glaziers Hall on August 12, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Leigh Dawney/Getty Images)

“Mr Benn has since passed a doping control test conducted by the UK Anti-Doping Agency, the anti-doping authority to which the British Board of Boxing Control has delegated its doping control testing for the bout. Mr Benn has passed all doping control tests conducted by UKAD.

“Both fighters have taken medical and legal advice, are aware of all relevant information, and wish to proceed with the bout this Saturday.”

But now the British Boxing Board of Control has responded and have said: “On the evening of 4th October 2022, the board of the British Boxing Board of Control Limited resolved that the contest between Chris Eubank Jnr and Conor Benn scheduled to take place on 8th October 2022 is prohibited as it is not in the interests of boxing.