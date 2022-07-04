British Grand Prix: Watch as former Sheffield schoolboy Zhou Guanyu walks away from jaw-dropping and horrifying crash at Silverstone

The Chinese driver's car overturned after contact from George Russell's Mercedes and slid across the gravel at incredible speeds at the first corner of the Silverstone circuit before rolling over the barrier and into the fencing.

The race, which was won by Ferrari's Carlos Sainz, was immediately red flagged as medics and stewards attended to Zhou, who was left stuck between the fencing and the outside of the safety barrier.

After a worrying wait, it was confirmed that Zhou was conscious and moving as the race resumed after almost an hour's delay. Replays showed that Pierre Gasly made contact with Russell's rear wheel which saw the British driver tag the right rear of Zhou’s machine at 160mph, flipping him on to his roof and sliding out of control.

Alex Albon was caught up in the first-lap accident and he was taken to Coventry Hospital for precautionary checks before being released on Sunday night. Esteban Ocon and Yuki Tsunoda were also involved but limped back to the pits for repairs.

Russell was unable to take part in the restart after jumping out of his stationary Mercedes and rushing to check on the condition of Albon and then Zhou.

Zhou, who attended Westbourne School in Sheffield between 2011 and 2014, was then seen walking around the paddock after Sainz was first across the finishing line after a thrilling race which saw Red Bull's Sergio Perez finish second and home favourite and seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton across the line in third for this second-consecutive podium.

Zhou, who had qualified for ninth on the grid on Saturday, posted on social media on Sunday evening: "I’m ok, all clear. Halo saved me today. Thanks everyone for your kind messages!"

HORROR CRASH: Zhou Guanyu hailed the halo safety device as he walked away virtually unscathed from Sunday's first-lap incident at Silverstone. Picture: Getty Images.

Race winner Sainz said afterwards: “I was incredibly happy to see Zhou come out of the car without major issues, and when I saw what happened after the race I was completely shocked. It was incredible. The fact he came out of it is crazy.

“We sometimes criticise the FIA but you have to give it to them how much they have helped us, and the accident in Formula Two, too. Today the FIA has saved two lives and we need to give it to them, the amazing work they are doing in safety.

“You guys cannot imagine the speed we are doing in high speed, changing direction, and knowing we can do it safely. I thank them for this, and I love the sport for that.”