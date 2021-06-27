British No 1 Johanna Konta out of Wimbledon

Johanna Konta has withdrawn from Wimbledon after being classified as a close contact of a positive test for Covid-19, organisers have announced. Picture: Zac Goodwin/PA Wire

A member of the British number one’s team showed Covid symptoms on Sunday morning and a subsequent PCR test returned a positive result.

Konta will now be required to spend 10 days in self-isolation and will be replaced in the Wimbledon singles by lucky loser Yafan Wang of China.

A statement from the All England Lawn Tennis Club (AELTC) read: “A member of Johanna Konta’s team presented with Covid-19 symptoms this morning and immediately isolated and undertook a PCR test in accordance with the Championships’ testing protocols.

“A positive result was returned which resulted in the AELTC, together with Public Health England, identifying Johanna Konta to be a close contact.

“In line with Government legislation, she is required to self-isolate for 10 days and therefore is withdrawn from the Championships.