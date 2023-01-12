Phil Kirby was thrilled to see the once prolific Bushypark bounce back to his best to claim the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National at his home track of Catterick.

The nine-year-old won six successive races over obstacles between November 2020 and December 2021, but has since endured a spell in the doldrums.

However, having been pulled up on four successive occasions, Bushypark hinted at a return to form when runner-up as a 50-1 shot over hurdles at Newcastle last weekend and he was the 2-1 favourite turned out just five days later for a race his trainer won two years ago with Little Bruce.

Advertisement Hide Ad

While the well-fancied Legends Ryde refused to line up, it was clear from flag-fall that Bushypark was thoroughly enjoying himself as he fenced fluently at the head of affairs under Tommy Dowson.

Back to his best: The Catterick-trained Bushypark won the Vickers.Bet North Yorkshire Grand National Handicap Chase at his home track yesterday under Tommy Dowson for trainer Phil Kirby.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Eclair De Guye emerged as the biggest challenger, but Kirby's charge was not for catching and passed the post with three and a half lengths in hands.

Kirby, who trains near the North Yorkshire track, said: "He lost his way for no reason, although he never looked great to be fair. He looked a bit poor and dry in his coat early on last year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I was panicking a bit as he didn't even get round in his first few races for new owners, but he's come back to form. We ran him last weekend and the plan was just to get round really and get those 'P's' off his name.

"During his run he won three races in nine days, so I wasn't worried about turning him out quickly and on his day he's a proper horse for these kind of races."

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: "He's been a great horse for us. We built a new yard up the road and we called it Bushypark, just because he won all those races for us.

Roccowithlove (7-1), trained by Yorkshire Post columnist Jo Foster, gave a jumping exhibition on his way to winning the Millbry Hill Novices' Handicap Chase in the hands of Emma Smith-Chaston.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Foster, who also saddled the third-placed Ballynagran, said: "I was quite surprised how well he went in that ground, but he's been in really good form with himself.

"We bought him from Warren Greatrex for £3,500 and I only bought him to go point-to-pointing, but then we thought we'd keep running him (under rules) and we might come back here in two and a half weeks."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sue Smith's Cerendipity (11-1) stayed on dourly to deny the hat-trick-seeking General Officer victory in the EBF "National Hunt" Novices' Hurdle, with Thomas Willmott the winning pilot.

William Easterby steered 9-2 shot Bollin Neil to victory for his father Tim in the Every Race Live On Racing TV Handicap Hurdle.

Advertisement Hide Ad