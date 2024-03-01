The 35-year-old forward succeeded club legend Jonathan Phillips as captain at the start of the season and looks like leading the Steelers to their first regular season Elite League title since 2016.

They are also in the Challenge Cup Final on March 13 against Guildford Flames and then there is, of course, the play-offs.

The Billingham-born right-hander also succeeded Phillips as Great Britain captain, recently leading the national team through to the final stages of qualification for the 2026 Winter Olympics in Italy.

STICKING AROUND: Sheffield Steelers' captain, Robert Dowd. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

But it is his future in South Yorkshire that Dowd was keen to sort out, something the club were only to willing to do, the long-time fans’ favourite admitting to being relived once the deal was finalised earlier this week.

“It’s nice to be staying at home, I don’t think there was any doubt that both sides wanted this deal to happen, but when it is signed there is a certain relief,” said Dowd, who has played 790 games for the Steelers and this season has posted 23 goals and 44 points.

“It’s no secret that I’m a lifer here, I love the club, my team-mates, the fans and this building. I want to bring my granchildren here one day and look in the rafters at the championship banners we have all won together

“If I can do that I will be a happy man.”

CAPTAIN FANTASTIC: Sheffield Steelers' captain, Robert Dowd. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“There is so much still to do this season and in those two years that follow, we have the most incredible set up here in Sheffield, we are built to win and with the group we have here right now there is no reason why we can’t bring back league titles, cups and championships in the years to come”

For Fox, there was also no doubt in keeping hold of a player who has proved such an inspirational leader this season.

“Getting Dowdy done long-term was a priority and is obviously a great start to next year’s team,” said Fox. “He’s made such an impact as our captain this year. Nobody competes harder night in and night out and he plays with such passion and emotion that is contagious to our group.