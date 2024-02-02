Cat Ferguson out to add world cyclo-cross gold to British title
The 17-year-old Yorkshire rider is one of the rising stars of the British cycling scene, a statement justified by her dominant performance at the British Championships in Falkirk three weeks ago.
The field will naturally be a lot stronger in Tabor for the UCI World Cyclo-Cross Championships junior race held over a technical course, but Ferguson – who will join the Movistar road team when she finishes sixth form this summer – has shown no fear in tackling great challenges before.
She is one 11 members of the British team in Czechia for this weekend’s championships.
Matt Ellis, Great Britain cycling team’s cyclo-cross co-ordinator, said: “British riders have had an incredible year.
"These performances and many others across the squad fill me with a lot of confidence as the riders get the chance to show what they can deliver on the world stage.”
