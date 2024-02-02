The 17-year-old Yorkshire rider is one of the rising stars of the British cycling scene, a statement justified by her dominant performance at the British Championships in Falkirk three weeks ago.

The field will naturally be a lot stronger in Tabor for the UCI World Cyclo-Cross Championships junior race held over a technical course, but Ferguson – who will join the Movistar road team when she finishes sixth form this summer – has shown no fear in tackling great challenges before.

She is one 11 members of the British team in Czechia for this weekend’s championships.

Cat Ferguson won the British cyclo-cross junior title in Falkirk in January (Picture: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com)

Matt Ellis, Great Britain cycling team’s cyclo-cross co-ordinator, said: “British riders have had an incredible year.