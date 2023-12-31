Catterick launches Yorkshire racing's 2024 fixtures

Catterick Racecourse is due to stage Yorkshire’s first meeting of 2024 with a six-card fixture starting at 12.45 on New Year’s Day.

It is the first of ten National Hunt fixtures at the North Yorkshire track with Middleham trainer Micky Hammond’s Not What It Seems, ridden by Emma Smith-Chaston, fancied for the four-runner feature Join Racing TV Now Novices' Handicap Chase (1.55).

Having raced on Thursday, the course looks set to beat the recent wet weather, with a tweet from its X account on Saturday, saying: “Decs this morning for racing new years day. After 3mm rain overnight going soft, heavy in places. Forecast heavy rain later today & then mainly dry tomorrow & raceday”.

It promises to be an even busier year than usual at the dual purpose track, with the addition of two new Flat fixtures later in the year, an evening meeting on Tuesday, April 30 and one during Royal Ascot on Tuesday, June 18 - taking the total to 17.

Racing in Yorkshire begins at Catterick on New Year's Day (Picture: Tim Goode - Pool / Getty Images)

Emma Stevenson, Catterick’s general commercial manager said: “We’re delighted to continue the tradition of New Year’s Day racing this year – it’s the perfect way to start the year and clear the head after the revelries of the night before!”