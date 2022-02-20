Celtic Dragons 52 Leeds Rhinos 57: How goals flurries sealed vitality Netball Superleage victory at Sport Wales

Leeds Rhinos’ new signing Sigi Burger made her debut in the win over Celtic Dragons. Picture: English Netball.

The teams traded turnovers with an early intercept from Tuaine Keenan followed closely by superb work from Annabel Roddy. Rhinos forged a three-goal lead just over five minutes into the first quarter but a ball over the back line, and a held ball for Rhinos, saw Dragons level the scores once again.

But it was the team from Yorkshire who finished stronger to take a six-goal advantage into the second quarter. Leeds started to pull away. Jade Clarke was unstoppable at centre for Rhinos, getting tips and intercepts. Leila Thomas and Laura Rudland were brought on to stem Rhinos’ flow and a late surge by Dragons saw them reduce the visitors’ lead to 12 at half-time.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Going into the third quarter, Leeds coach Tracey Robinson changed their shooting circle, with Sigi Burger taking to the court at goal shooter for her debut and Sienna Rushton putting on the goal attack bib while the individual battle between Amelia Hall and Nia Jones was one you couldn’t take your eyes off. Towards the end of the quarter there was a flurry of goals that came from defensive intercepts both ways but it was the Rhinos who extended their lead to 48-34.

Jade Clarke made her presence felt for Leeds Rhinos against Celtic Dragons.

In the fourth quarter, Michelle Macgee replaced Emily Hollingworth at wing defence for Rhinos while Dragons brought Shona O’Dwyer and Shaquanda Greene-Noel back on to the court. Dragons stepped up the defensive pressure and huge intercepts from Greene-Noel, Roddy and Nia Jones began to turn the tide.