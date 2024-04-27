Champagne on ice for Rotherham Titans as Leeds Tykes rue late-season collapse

But National League Two North leaders Rotherham Titans have sought to expel all such thoughts ahead of today’s final game away to relegation-threatened Billingham, with captain Zak Poole insisting the South Yorkshire side still have blood to spill before beer can take its place.

Titans – who are two points clear after last weekend’s 36-14 victory over Sheffield Tigers – need a win or for second-placed Leeds Tykes to lose or draw against Sheffield RUFC at Headingley to guarantee promotion, while 12th-placed Billingham require only a point to secure their fourth-tier status.

Despite National League One being within touching distance, Poole believes there is high value in ensuring a degree of normality in the camp.

One last job: Rotherham Titans players celebrate a try in one of the 24 wins they have earned that have taken them to the brink of the title.

“Nothing changes,” the back rower told The Yorkshire Post. “We’ve got to play the game, not the occasion.

“I think the feeling in the camp is that it’s just another game, and if there is going to be a celebration – which we hope there is – that isn’t going to start until the final whistle and the score being the right way.

“We have spoken about our promotion chances, but we know there’s a task in hand and we’re going to respect Billingham massively.”

That final hurdle has been raised significantly by Billingham’s own precarious position, with the Stockton-on-Tees side four points away from second-bottom Hull Ionians.

In turn, today’s hosts are expected to come out swinging at Greenwood Road – regardless of their opponent’s record. “If you look at Billingham, they’ve had some good results and they’ve put up a fight against some good teams,” added Poole.

“They also play a nice style of rugby, and they could throw anything at us. This game’s something amazing to be part of, and days like Saturday are why we all play rugby.

“It’s two completely different ends of the spectrum, but when teams are in these positions anything can happen.”

A slightly varied challenge awaits Leeds at Headingley today, as a promotion that seemed only a few games away has rapidly slipped from their grasp following a late-season collapse.

Having enjoyed a thrilling 22-game winning streak since the season’s start, the West Yorkshire club’s title prospects looked rosy until a rough 32-26 defeat to Rotherham at Clifton Lane in late March.

With top spot still in their hands, the former Premiership side then fell to a shock 18-15 defeat away to fifth-placed Fylde – leaving head coach Mike Aspinall’s team relying on a last-minute miracle.

“Fundamentally, we’ve really slipped up and given the baton over to Rotherham and I have absolutely no doubt that they will finish the job,” said Aspinall.

“I’m not going to sugar coat it; it’s definitely been a tough pill to swallow for the whole group.

“Rather than studying our promotion chances, that last game of the season stays with you more than any other and we owe it to ourselves to end a fantastic season for Leeds Tykes in the right way.”

Achieving such a finish will not be easy – with Tykes facing a third-placed Sheffield side who are looking to cap off a history-making term for the club.

“It’s an enormous game,” added Aspinall. "If we’re not where we need to be, then we’ll lose.