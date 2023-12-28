Champion jockey Brian Hughes wins double on Catterick's Christmas Jumper Day

Champion jockey Brian Hughes rode a double for trainer Donald McCain as Catterick’s Sky Bet Christmas Jumper Day managed to beat the weather and go ahead yesterday.

Hughes won the second race, the Sky Bet Build A Bet Maiden Hurdle on Sea Grey (8-1), clearing away from Mick and David Easterby’s Hazy Glen to win by nearly five lengths with odds-on favourite New Order back in third.

He followed it up in the next, the Enter ITV7 For Free Novices' Handicap Chase in even more impressive fashion, as 2-1 favourite Guillaume enjoyed a nine-length success over Dakota Moirette to give him his 75th winner of the campaign.

Earlier, Micky Hammond’s Trac (13-8 fav) took the opening Sky Bet Acca Freeze Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase for Emma Smith-Chaston, while Ruth Jefferson and jockey Jamie Hamilton teamed up to take the Sky Bet Mares' Novices' Hurdle with 6-5 favourite Lavida Adiva.

Jockey Brian Hughes had two winners at Catterick (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Catterick are due to race again on Monday when the ever-popular New Year’s Day meeting – traditionally the first fixture of the year in the Yorkshire racing calendar – takes place.

A six-race card is scheduled, with the first race at 12.45pm.

Doncaster is due to stage a seven-race card, the Chocolate Family Fun Day starting at 11.55 today, with the KC Sofas Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase (1.40), the feature.