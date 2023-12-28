All Sections
Champion jockey Brian Hughes wins double on Catterick's Christmas Jumper Day

Champion jockey Brian Hughes rode a double for trainer Donald McCain as Catterick’s Sky Bet Christmas Jumper Day managed to beat the weather and go ahead yesterday.
By Richard Byram
Published 28th Dec 2023, 17:09 GMT

Hughes won the second race, the Sky Bet Build A Bet Maiden Hurdle on Sea Grey (8-1), clearing away from Mick and David Easterby’s Hazy Glen to win by nearly five lengths with odds-on favourite New Order back in third.

He followed it up in the next, the Enter ITV7 For Free Novices' Handicap Chase in even more impressive fashion, as 2-1 favourite Guillaume enjoyed a nine-length success over Dakota Moirette to give him his 75th winner of the campaign.

Earlier, Micky Hammond’s Trac (13-8 fav) took the opening Sky Bet Acca Freeze Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Chase for Emma Smith-Chaston, while Ruth Jefferson and jockey Jamie Hamilton teamed up to take the Sky Bet Mares' Novices' Hurdle with 6-5 favourite Lavida Adiva.

Jockey Brian Hughes had two winners at Catterick (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)Jockey Brian Hughes had two winners at Catterick (Picture: Stu Forster/Getty Images)
Catterick are due to race again on Monday when the ever-popular New Year’s Day meeting – traditionally the first fixture of the year in the Yorkshire racing calendar – takes place.

A six-race card is scheduled, with the first race at 12.45pm.

Doncaster is due to stage a seven-race card, the Chocolate Family Fun Day starting at 11.55 today, with the KC Sofas Doncaster Yorkshire Silver Vase Mares' Chase (1.40), the feature.

Jonjo O’Neill’s Limerick Lace looks set to go off the favourite.