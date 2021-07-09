Charlie Fellowes double-handed for York’s Summer Stakes

Good chances: Trainer Charlie Fellowes has two horses in York's Summer Stakes. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

It is Vadream who heads the market for the Newmarket trainer, having finished sixth in the 1000 Guineas and then third in the Jersey Stakes at Royal Ascot – beaten just two lengths by Creative Force.

The Brazen Beau filly was also a winner on her racecourse debut at Newcastle in November, over the six-furlong trip to which she returns today.

Fellowes has high hopes for both his contenders in an 11-strong field.

“It’s pretty hard to split the two of them if I’m honest,” he said. “Vadream ran a blinder at Ascot, and proved she handles the (softer) ground.

“She travelled as well as anything in the race and we felt she emptied in the last half a furlong, so we don’t think the drop back to six will be a problem.”

Onassis made her seasonal debut at Royal Ascot when finishing 10th in the Group Two Duke Of Cambridge Stakes.

“Onassis ran a funny race at Ascot – I’ve never thought a mile was her trip,” added Fellowes. “She won the Sandringham (over a mile at Royal Ascot last year) but she was off a mark of 81 back then, (and) taking on Group Two fillies is a different kettle of fish.

“She travelled like a dream that day. I believe she traded at a very short price in running, so she’s got tons of speed and was only beaten two and a half lengths in a Champions Sprint last year – if she produces that form again she’ll be very close.”

William Haggas’s Light Refrain, owned and bred by the Queen, is also well-fancied – having already gained Listed form over six furlongs when winning the Kilvington Stakes at Nottingham in May.