The nine-year-old, whose form figures read 11411 in his five previous Wetherby visits, won the Rowland Meyrick at the West Yorkshire track on Boxing Day.

He is one of 10 entries for the race, which also include last season’s Scottish Grand National winner Win My Wings and Denman Chase hero Eldorado Allen.

Good Boy Bobby, owned by Simon Munir and Isaac Souede, has produced his best form with ease in the ground but conditions at Wetherby and at Ascot, where he also holds an entry in the Bateaux London Gold Cup, may be not to his liking.

DOUBTFUL: Good Boy Bobby, who Nigel Twiston-Davies has warned punters could miss the bet365 Charlie Hall Chase. PIcture: David Davies/PA.

Twiston-Davies said: “He probably won’t run in either race with the ground the way it is.

“He loves Wetherby, but the ground might be good ground I’d imagine by then, unless there is a lot of rain. But at the moment, he won’t be going anywhere.”

Last season’s Rendlesham Hurdle winner Wholestone is also an unlikely participant in the Grade Two bet365 Hurdle on the same card.

“Wholestone won’t be going, as he needs soft ground, too,” added the trainer.

The weather forecast ahead of the valuable card is mixed, with the ground currently described as good to soft (good in places).

On Wednesday afternoon, Wetherby’s clerk of the course Jonjo Sanderson said: “We have had 3mm of rain last night and it was overcast to start with this morning.

“The wind has picked up this afternoon and we are getting the odd sunny spell now and again, but it is still predominately good to soft and a bit quicker in one or two bits, hence good to soft, good in places.

“We are forecast some rain, although that prediction changes every three hours at the minute. They are now saying we will get 5mm tomorrow starting at around 5am and then dry and overcast on Thursday, and possibly 5mm to 7mm in the early hours of Friday as well.

“The Charlie Hall looks a strong race and these odds and sods of rain will keep the ground where it is, which is ideal jumping ground, really. If mother nature carries on helping us, we will be grand.”

William Haggas’ Queen Aminatu holds both the class and the all-weather experience needed to land the Talksport EBF Fleur De Lys Fillies’ Stakes at Lingfield.

The three-year-old was a regular on synthetic surfaces earlier in the year, finishing in the first two in four successive all-weather starts at the beginning of her career – including a healthy seven-furlong victory at Lingfield.

Switched to the turf in the summer, she has not always seemed at home on fast ground but a second place in a mile Haydock handicap proved her ability over the trip.

