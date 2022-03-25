Charlie Longsdon’s Snow Leopardess facing stiff odds to win Grand National

The trainer believes his stable star is the “toughest and hardiest” horse he has ever trained and insists she ticks “plenty of boxes” as she prepares to line up in the world’s most famous steeplechase at Aintree on April 9.

Few horses will have run in the Grand National with a back story quite like Snow Leopardess, who gave birth to filly Red Panda during a 794-day break while recuperating from a setback after her victory at Auteuil in September 2017.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Now the galloping grey – owned and bred by ITV racing presenter Alice Fox-Pitt and her family – is being touted as a genuine contender in the £1m race after landing this season’s Unibet Becher Chase in December over the National course.

This was Randox Grand National contender Snow Leopardess winning the Unibet Becher Chase for trainer Charlie Longsdon.

And victory would see the race become known as the ‘Mother’s Day National’. “It is two-and-a-half weeks away now so it is all a bit nerve-wracking. Not many greys, not many mares and not many mothers have won the Grand National,” said Longsdon.

“I think people have been looking into Weatherbys and finding out how many mothers have run in the Grand National. We think something might have done 100 years ago but not in recent living memory. She ticks plenty of boxes but doesn’t fit all the stats.

“We’ve been on a massive rollercoaster with her the whole way through. When she got her leg injuries and went to be put in foal by Sir Percy (2006 Derby winner) I honestly thought her racing career was over.

“Very few people bring a horse back after having a foal. I don’t know why, but they always say they are never the same.

The grey Snow Leopardess 9right) won the U nibet Becher Chase over the Grand National course from the fast finishing Hill Sixteen (left).

“I thought that but my owner-breeder (Marietta Fox-Pitt) never thought that. Bringing her back was a massive thing and I know other people have had similar ideas since.

“She has brought us through huge highs and lows and emotions. She has won in France, in Ireland and in England. There is a hell of a thing behind her. She is that special to us.

“She is the potential housewives’ choice as there is that story and that excitement around here. It is nerves and excitement and it will be a sleepless week leading up to it.”

Longdson is fully aware of the challenge that Snow Leopardess faces in creating a slice of history, but he is confident she will have no problems seeing out the extended four-and-a-quarter mile trip.

The grey Snow Leopardess (right) clears The Chair in the Unibet Becher Chase at Aintree. On the left in the red and yellow cap is Top Ville Ben who could represent Catterick trainer Phil Kirby in the National.

He added: “I’ve got no issues with her stamina whatsoever. Yes, it looked like she was tying up in the Becher Chase but that is because she had been in front for two-and-a-half miles into a driving headwind and driving rain.

“The jockey said at the time, ‘I would have been gutted if we had got beaten as I had plenty left in the tank’ but she just got lonely’, so I’ve got no problems with the trip at all. She will relish the trip.

“My only worry is the speed at the start and is she quick enough to get into a nice handy prominent position?”

Snow Leopardess might be the centre of attention at present but in time Longsdon hopes that her legacy will live on through her daughter Red Panda, who will join his team this summer.