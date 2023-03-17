Galopin Des Champs and Paul Townend powered clear of Bravemansgame to justify favouritism and land the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, giving Willie Mullins chasing's blue riband race for a third time in five years.

It was the perfect climax to National Hunt’s showpiece race, England versus Ireland roared on up the famous Prestbury Park hill with the Irish horse (7-5 fav) prevailing on St Patrick’s Day to the delight of his supporters.

In an eventful renewal, Lucinda Russell’s Ahoy Senor – who had finished last behind winner Bravemansgame (6-1) at Wetherby’s Charlie Hall Chase in October – set a searching gallop until getting too close to the sixth fence from home and crumpling on landing.

The former Wetherby Towton Chase winner’s tumble also cost Yorkshire its hope of victory as Ruth Jefferson’s Malton-trained Sounds Russian, who was travelling well at the time under Sean Quinlan, was brought down by the faller.

Paul Townend celebrates winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase aboard Galopin Des Champs on day four of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Picture date:(Picture: Mike Egerton)

In behind, Townend had bided his time, tracking the early pace before getting into contention coming down the hill, tailing Protektorat, Bravemansgame and Hewick, who had been left in front.

He crashed through the third-last, which almost cost him the race, but quickly recovered and by the time American Grand National hero Hewick had come to grief two out, Irish Gold Cup winner Galopin Des Champs had gone upsides Harry Cobden and the Paul Nicholls-trained Bravemansgame.

Both jumped the last on a good stride, but the King George winner could not find the same turn of foot as Townend drew clear.

Galopin Des Champs had seven lengths to spare at the line, with Conflated (22-1) a further sixth and a half lengths down in third.

Jockey Paul Townend celebrates on Galopin Des Champs after winning the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Picture: David Davies/PA Wire for The Jockey Club)

Mullins, who finished as top trainer with six wins, seven seconds and eight thirds, said: "I didn't realise the pressure I was under. I'm absolutely delighted for Audrey Turley (owner), Paul was under huge pressure too and gave him a peach of a ride.

"I said to him 'I think you're on the best horse, the fastest horse, so as long as he doesn't get running with you just tuck him in somewhere and put him asleep' – and he did.

"It just worked out, he gave him a brilliant, cool ride.”

Proud Townend, winning his third Gold Cup, added: "The Gold Cup brings winning to a different level.

"Cheltenham is very important, but the Gold Cup just has that little bit more spice to it."

Meanwhile, Nicholls vowed to bring Bravemansgame back for another crack .

Buoyed with confidence having saddled his second winner of the week with Stay Away Fay (18-1) in the the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle, the champion trainer never shies from a challenge.

"He's run an absolute blinder, but he's just been beaten by a very good horse.

"He couldn't have done more and got a great ride by Harry (Cobden)," said Nicholls.

"He'll be back next year when he'll be another year stronger and we'll have another go.”

Conflated’s trainer Gordon Elliott had a mini drama just before the race when his "sore” jockey Davy Russell was stood down by the doctor after being kicked.

He was replaced by Sam Ewing and Elliott was full of praise for the youngster: "Sam gave him a beautiful ride and got him in a lovely rhythm and he ran his heart out.”

Last year’s Grand National winner Noble Yeats (14-1) flew up the hill to pip Protektorat (25-1) for fourth in what some will see as a perfect Grant National trial ahead of the race on April 15.

Henry de Bromhead's two previous Gold Cup winners Minella Indo, who missed the start, and A Plus Tard were both pulled up.

"A Plus Tard was very unlucky. He was going well, tracking Paul (Townend) but then had to jump two horses (Ahoy Senor fell and brought down Sounds Russian).