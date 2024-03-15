The 10-11 favourite was ridden handily by jockey Paul Townend throughout the race which was celebrating its 100th anniversary.

Although the loose Fastorslow threatened to check his momentum as Charlie Deutsch aboard L’Homme Presse set sail for home three out, there were few dramas for the week’s leading rider who looked in complete control jumping to the front two out.

L’Homme Presse and the brave Gerri Colombe looked beaten as Galopin Des Champs (10-11 favourite) approached the last with a clear advantage and he produced the leap of a real champion at the final obstacle before storming up the final climb to finish three and a half lengths clear of Gordon Elliott’s game runner-up Gerri Colombe (13-2).

Double up: Galopin Des Champs ridden by jockey Paul Townend wins the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase for trainer Willie Mullins. Picture: David Davies for The Jockey Club/PA Wire.

Lucinda Russell’s Grand National hero Corach Rambler stayed on admirably for third (14-1).

Closer to home, Catterick Racecourse’s clerk of the course, Fiona Needham, saw the horse she trains, Sine Nomine (8-1), win the St. James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase – the race straight after the blue riband and often called the “amateurs’ Gold Cup” – thanks to a brilliant ride from regular jockey, John Dawson.

But the Festival belonged to Mullins and Townend with the former hungry for more success.

Mullins said: “I think he just put himself in the superstar category – to do what he did and the way he did it.

Simply the best: Paul Townend celebrates on board Galopin Des Champs after winning the Gold Cup. (Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images)

“The loose horse was there and Paul was just so positive on him. Hopefully we can come back next year to win a third one – he has the ability to do it and we just have to stay sound, I think.”

Yorkshire’s The Real Whacker, sent off the 50-1 outsider of the field of 11, set the pace and led for a long way under jockey Sam Twiston-Davies.

It was a year to the day since he had had his finest hour at Prestbury Park defeating Gold Cup rival Gerri Colombe in a thrilling Brown Advisory Novices’ Chase.

But once the Patrick Neville-trained horse, who was wearing a visor for the first time, was overtaken at four out by the race principals, he quickly faded and was pulled up.

V for Victory: Paul Townend, left, and Willie Mullins celebrate Galopin Des Champs' second Gold Cup win (picture: PA)

Jockey Twiston-Davies said: “It was a good spin for a long way, but better ground would definitely suit him.

"He didn’t stay today but I thought with how strongly he finished in the Cotswold Chase is definitely proof he would stay that kind of trip.”

Only six horses finished with Venetia Williams’ L'Homme Presse fourth, with last year’s runner-up, Bravemansgame, fifth and Jungle Boogie last of the finishers under Rachael Blackmore.

Sine Nomine’s victory completed a remarkable double for Needham who had ridden the winner of the 2002 renewal, when it was known as the Foxhunters’ Chase, on 20-1 shot Last Option – a horse bred, owned and trained by her father, Robin Tate.

Jockey Dawson kept the mare, who is also owned and bred by Tate and who had a record of three wins, a second and third under rules going into the race, out of trouble towards the rear and was perfectly placed as the leaders began to fall away.

As the race reached its climax, Emmet Mullins’ 11-8 favourite It’s On the Line, looked the likely winner after Dawson found his path up the inner blocked by Derek O’Connor’s mount and had to switch the grey out to the right.

But Sine Nominee came again up the hill to prevail by three quarters of a length, with Time Leader (50-1) back in third.

A delighted Dawson said: "It’s just a phenomenal buzz and she’s such a lovely mare.

"She has come through maiden points and just progressed all the time and I am just chuffed that she has proven herself.