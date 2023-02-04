A famous trophy used at horse racing’s Cheltenham Festival has been stolen from a shop in Yorkshire.

The valuable and distinctive Grand Annual Steeple Chase Cheltenham trophy was being worked on at Camelot Silverware, on Gibraltar Street in Sheffield, ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March. At around 6.10pm on February 2, police were called to the shop following reports of a burglary.

Investigators have now launched an urgent investigation to track down the famous trophy. Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the burglary, or anyone who has information about the incident.

A statement from South Yorkshire Police said: “Several items of silverware were taken during the burglary, including the famous and distinctive Grand Annual Steeple Chase Cheltenham trophy, which was being worked on ahead of the Cheltenham Festival in March.”

