Ridden by Paul Townend, the chestnut started as the 2-5 market leader in the absence of reigning champion Constitution Hill, who had run out such a convincing winner 12 months ago.

The seven-year-old enjoyed an untroubled passage through the race on the inside rail and when he kicked for home only Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point could go with him, but it was State Man who held the upper hand to go one better than last year by a length and a quarter.

Luccia ran a fine race in third for Constitution Hill’s trainer, Nicky Henderson.

Winning smile: Trainer Willie Mullins after Lossiemouth won the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle - one of three winners for the Cheltenham legend and his stable jockey Paul Townend. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.RESTRICTIONS: Use subject to restrictions. Editorial use only, no commercial use without prior consent from rights holder.

Mullins, inset, said: “I was amazed with the way Paul rode him, I thought he’d be much more forward, I didn’t dream that he’d only be fifth or sixth jumping the fourth-last. But he just rode him with supreme confidence.

“I thought he’d make more use of his stamina, but Paul seemed to ride him for speed today and he clearly felt there was enough in the ground to take it out of the horses in front of him."

It was a similar story for his other banker, Lossiemouth, who was was a straightforward winner of the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival.

The top-class five-year-old grey is owned by Rich Ricci, and Townend never had any reason for concern at any stage riding the 8-13 favourite in a field of 11.

Winning ride: Paul Townend rides Willie Mullins' Gaelic Warrior to a wide margin success in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival. (Picture: PA)

Mullins said: “She was great – she’s a Champion Hurdle mare, we all think. Once again, Paul was very cool on her and she can improve another year on, when she’s a bit older. Running like that, in that ground, she’s got everything.”

Having seen Henry De Bromhead’s Slade Steel (7-2) deny his Mystical Power (3-1) in the opening Sky Bet Supreme Novices' Hurdle for Rachael Blackmore, it was soon business as usual for the Festival’s winningmost trainer.

He took the next, My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy Novices' Chase, with Gaelic Warrior (2-1fav) who cruised to victory by over eight lengths under Townend, ahead of Gordon Elliott’s Found a Fifty (13-2) and his own Il Etait Temps (13-2) ridden by nephew David Mullins.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The British got one on the board as Kim Bailey’s Chianti Classico (6-1) was an equally impressive winner of the Ultima Handicap Chase for David Bass, leading home Ben Pauling’s Twig (28-1), Mullins’ Meetingofthewaters (6-1) and dual Wetherby winner, Nicky Richards’ Famous Bridge (25-1), fourth.

Impressive: Lossiemouth wins the Close Brothers Mares' Hurdle to complete an opening day treble for Willie Mullins and Paul Townend at Cheltenham.

The Irish also took the penultimate Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle (Fred Winter) with 9-1 shot Lark in the Mornin for Joseph O’Brien and JJ Slevin.

On a brilliant day for the Irish and Mullins, his nephew Emmet struck in the concluding Maureen Mullins National Hunt Challenge Cup Amateur Jockeys' Novices' Chase, with Corbetts Cross (15-8) and Derek O’Connor.