In the disappointing absence of the reigning champion Constitution Hill, last year’s runner-up State Man will be prohibitive odds to provide the Festival’s most successful trainer with a fifth victory in the feature event on day one of the showpiece meeting.

There were calls for his stablemate Lossiemouth to take on the boys following her scintillating display on Festival Trials day at Cheltenham in late January, but as expected she will instead line up as a short-priced market leader in the Close Brothers Mares’ Hurdle.

State Man will still be joined by a fellow Mullins runner in the Champion Hurdle though, in the form of Zarak The Brave, while Gordon Elliott’s Irish Point and Lorna Fowler’s Colonel Mustard also represent Ireland.

Hot favourite: Jockey Paul Townend rides odds-on favourite State Man (yellow jacket) for Willie Mullins in the Grade One Unibet Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham today. (Photo by ADRIAN DENNIS/AFP via Getty Images)

“He looks a worthy favourite and hopefully he can prove himself to be a proper favourite,” Mullins said.

“He’s been doing everything right, so it would be great if he could win a Champion Hurdle, but nothing is a given when you come over here.”

Jockey Paul Townend added: “He’s been excellent this season, hopefully he can keep it going for another day.”

Constitution Hill’s trainer Nicky Henderson will instead have to rely on the supplemented Betfair Hurdle winner Iberico Lord and talented mare Luccia, with Hughie Morrison’s admirable veteran Not So Sleepy and Nemean Lion from Kerry Lee’s yard completing the line-up.

Strong chance: Jockey Paul Townend has the chance of a quick double when Willie Mullins' odds-on favourite Lossiemouth (pink) runs in the Close Brothers' Mares' Hurdle straight after the Champion Hurdle.Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Lossiemouth is one of four Mullins runners in the Mares’ Hurdle, with Ashroe Diamond, Echoes In Rain and Gala Marceau giving him an enviable hand.

Love Envoi (Harry Fry) and Marie’s Rock (Henderson) look the best of the British in an 11-strong field.

The curtain-raising Sky Bet Supreme Novices’ Hurdle is fiercely competitive, with the Mullins-trained pair of Mystical Power and Tullyhill joined at the head of the market by Elliott’s Firefox.

Henry de Bromhead has opted to run Slade Steel in the Supreme rather than Wednesday’s Gallagher Novices’ Hurdle, while Jeriko Du Reponet puts his unbeaten record on the line for Henderson.

Gaelic Warrior, Il Etait Temps and Hunters Yarn all run for Mullins in the My Pension Expert Arkle Challenge Trophy, with Elliott’s Found A Fifty and De Bromhead’s Quilixios also in contention.

Eldorado Allen (Joe Tizzard) heads a 23-strong line-up for the Ultima Handicap Chase, while Liari (Paul Nicholls) and Ndaawi (Elliott) top the weights for the Boodles Juvenile Handicap Hurdle, which has attracted a maximum field of 22 plus two reserves.