Favourite track: Gavin Sheehan riding The Real Whacker on their way to winning The mallardjewellers.com Novices' Chase at Cheltenham Racecourse in November 2022.(Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Patrick Neville’s Leyburn-trained eight-year-old, who won the Grade One Brown Advisory Chase last year, is due to be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies.

The horse they have all got to beat, last year’s winner Galopin Des Champs , trained by Willie Mullins, head the field for the blue riband.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He got the better of Bravemansgame last year, with the Paul Nicholls-trained runner-up, a former Wetherby Charlie Hall Chase winner, on course to renew rivalry next week.

Cheltenham star: The Real Whacker ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies jumps the last to win The Brown Advisory Novices Steeple at Cheltenham last March.(Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow is another leading contender for Ireland, having twice accounted for Galopin Des Champs since the Gold Cup, although he had to settle for second place in the Irish Gold Cup at the Dublin Racing Festival.

Shishkin is all set for Nicky Henderson, who was left wondering what might have been when his former crack two-miler slipped on landing when leading in the King George VI Chase.

Bargain-buy Hewick swept home to win the Kempton showpiece on Boxing Day – where Whacker finished fourth – and has been kept fresh by Shark Hanlon.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Gordon Elliott’s Gerri Colombe was second to Neville’s inmate in the aforementioned Brown Advisory, while this year’s Charlie hall victor, Gentlemansgame, goes for Mouse Morris, who struck with War Of Attrition in 2006.

L’Homme Presse is right in contention for Venetia Williams and Charlie Deutsch, after a winning return from the sidelines at Lingfield and an encouraging prep over a trip short of his best in the Ascot Chase.

Deutsch said: “I’m looking forward to it. Although things weren’t suitable for him at Ascot – the distance and the way the race was run – he didn’t feel completely at his best that day and still did fine.”

Monkfish is still in for Mullins, with Lucinda Russell being represented by Grand National hero Corach Rambler. Jungle Boogie and Nassalam complete the contenders.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ahoy Senor, Conflated and Protektorat were the three withdrawals at the confirmation stage.

Meanwhile, Sine Nomine, trained by Catterick’s Clerk of the Course, Fiona Needham, is due to run in the St James's Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase, the race immediately after the Gold Cup.

Nine Tenths continued to demonstrate her ability with a smart success in the BetMGM Lady Wulfruna Stakes at Wolverhampton.

William Haggas’ four-year-old was the only filly in a field of six on her return to Wolverhampton and started as the 15-8 favourite under William Buick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After allowing others to make the running, she pounced on the turn for home and pulled clear of her rivals to prevail by a length and a quarter, leaving David O’Meara’s Misty Grey in second and Shouldvebeenaring, for Richard Hannon, in third.

Pocklington trainer Geoff Oldroyd’s Doctor Khan Junior faded to fifth when bidding for the five-timer under Harry Russell.

“She did everything right there, seven furlongs is probably her trip and she won very well,” Buick told Sky Sports Racing.

“She tries hard, I’m impressed.

“She looked a picture beforehand and she had race fitness on her side, she was very fluent throughout the race – very smooth and relaxed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kingdom Come overcame a slow start to land the BetMGM Lincoln Trial Handicap.

Clive Cox’s five-year-old was partnered by Rossa Ryan and started as the 11-4 favourite after two good runs on the all-weather so far this year, including finishing third behind Dear My Friend at Lingfield last time out.

The gelding rocked backwards in his stall at the start of the contest, however, briefly unbalancing himself and Ryan.

They began the race on the back foot as a result, but Ryan did not panic and weaved through the field to find a more competitive position.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the the final half-furlong he hit the front and held off the challenging Final Voyage to prevail by a head.

“He has tended to be slow out of the gates, my plan was to jump and go forward and let the pace from out wide come across and get in but it didn’t work,” Ryan said.

“I punted round, I had the horse when I needed him.

“Clive’s held this lad in high regard all the time, always has done, the middle of the season last year didn’t go to plan for him.

“He’s got back on track, I think we would have given Dear My Friend a proper race last time but we went so slow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The draw didn’t help and he has to drop in because he’s keen, but Clive has a plan with him this year and he’s really developing into a lovely horse.