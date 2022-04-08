Winning team: Ahoy Senor and jockey Derek Fox after winning the Betway Mildmay Novices' Chase on Ladies Day at Aintree. Picture: Tim Goode/PA Wire.

Ahoy Senor made every yard of the running underformer Grand National-winning jockey Derek Fox to record an emphatic success in the Betway Mildmay Novices’ Chase at Aintree.

Lucinda Russell’s seven-year-old had won a Grade One over hurdles at this meeting last season when a relatively unheard of 66-1 chance, and while he is never going to be sent off at those odds again, he was still only third choice in a high-class field of four at 4-1.

That was because he was lining up in arguably the hottest race of its type this season, with L’Homme Presse, who beat him in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham, and Bravemansgame, who had his measure at Kempton over Christmas, heading the market.

Impressive: Fakir D'Oudairies ridden by Mark Walsh scoots clear on their way to winning the Marsh Chase. Picture: Steven Paston via Jockey Club/PA Wire.

Also in the field was Gordon Elliott’s Fury Road, a Grade One winner in his own right, but Russell’s inmate held them all in impressive style with the trainer hopeful he will make next year’s Cheltenham Gold Cup.

Peter Scudamore, Russell’s assistant and partner, said: “Superman is no good without kryptonite and this horse makes the odd mistake!

“You are dealing with an elite athlete and I just wanted him to prove it, that’s why I get emotional.

Mac Tottie gave the Bowen family a win to treasure over the Grand National fences when coming home clear in the Topham Handicap Chase.

Trainer Peter Bowen was winning the race for the fifth time, having triumphed with Dunbrody Millar (2007) and Always Waining for three successive years from 2010-2012, but it was a first success for his son, jockey Sean.