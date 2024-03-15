Course specialist: Patrick Neville's Leyburn-trained Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup hopeful, The Real Whacker, has won three races at Cheltenham and bids for a fourth in the biggest race in British jumps racing today. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

The Leyburn-based eight-year-old has been campaigned all season by trainer Paddy Neville for the blue riband race of British jumps racing, staged at his favourite track.

Having won three times there last season – including the Grade One Brown Advisory Novices Chase a year ago today – the gelding hasn’t enjoyed the same success this campaign.

Having been pulled up in the Paddy Power Gold Cup at Prestbury Park last October, he finished fourth in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day and second in Cheltenham’s Cotswold Chase at the end of January.

Family affair: Trainer Fiona Needham with Sine Nominee, a horse owned and bred by her father Robin Tate, who runs in the St. James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase at Cheltenham today. (Picture: Go Racing in Yorkshire)

The current ante-post outsider of the 11- string field – King George winner Hewick doesn’t go because of the ground – Whacker’s trainer feels he can outrun his odds – currently around 28-1.

“He’s in great nick, he has improved all year and every run we have left a bit. But I have aimed for this day all year and that’s the way he is coming. I am looking forward to it,” said Neville of the horse due to be ridden by Sam Twiston-Davies.

All-conquering trainer Willie Mullins saddles the odds-on favourite Galopin Des Champs – last year's winner.

Martin Brassil’s Fastorslow and Gerri Colombe – the horse Whacker beat in the Brown Advisory – for Gordon Elliott are among the market leaders, while Lucinda Russell’s Grand National winner Corach Rambler and this season’s Wetherby Charlie Hall Chase winner Gentlemansgame also run, along with Bravemansgame for Paul Nicholls.

Yorkshire’s other hope, Sine Nomine, trained by Catterick’s clerk of the course, Fiona Needham, runs in the race immediately after the Gold Cup – the St James’s Place Festival Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase (4.10).

Boltby-based Needham won the race in 2002 on Last Option, a horse owned bred and trained by her father Robin Tate – who also owns the grey – and is a general 11-1 in the antepost market for today’s race. She is due to be ridden by John Dawson.

Jason the Militant is the outsider of the field for Catterick trainer Phil Kirby and jockey Joe Williamson in the final race of this year’s festival – the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle at 5.30.

Group One-winning Malton-based sprinter Highfield Princess will not return to training and has been retired after sustaining a significant injury.

The seven-year-old has been the apple of trainer John Quinn’s eye for the past few seasons, enjoying an astonishing rise from the handicap ranks to a string of Group successes.

The bay has 14 victories on her CV, including the Prix de l’Abbaye, Flying Five, Nunthorpe and Prix Maurice de Gheest – all Group One events.

She amassed over £1.8million in prize money throughout her career and connections had intended to keep her in training for another season but she suffered a serious injury in her stable on Tuesday and has therefore been retired.

A statement from John and Sean Quinn read: “It is with sadness that we announce that our star mare Highfield Princess has been retired from racing with immediate effect.

“On Tuesday morning she suffered an injury in her stable that was at the time very serious and concerning. That morning she was transferred to Rainbow Equine Hospital and has been in their care ever since.

“Her progress over the past few days has been encouraging and whilst she still has a way to go to make a full recovery, we are hopeful that with time and care she will be OK.

“What she has done for our yard over the past four seasons has been nothing short of remarkable. From humble beginnings she climbed to the very top of the sprinting ladder to be crowned European Champion Sprinter in 2022.

“She was the gift that kept on giving. As a racehorse she was always there for us when we needed it and now it is our turn to be there for her.”

John Fairley, owner and breeder of Highfield Princess, added: “What a fantastic mare she has been. An Australian owner commented last year that she was probably the fastest mare in the world.