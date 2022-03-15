They were greeted by raucous cries of ‘olé, olé, olé’ in a reception to rival great Irish triumphs of the past from Dawn Run’s iconic Gold Cup to Istabraq’s third Champion Hurdle.

It was in complete contrast to the near-silence that greeted them 12 months ago when jump racing’s flagship fixture had to be staged behind closed doors due to the Covid pandemic.

And while the victory over former winner Epatante was less clearcut that Honeysuckle’s triumph of 2021, this was a day of history for racing, trainer Henry de Bromhead and owner Kenneth Alexander.

Jockey Rachael Blackmore celebrates after winning the Unibet Champion Hurdle Challenge Trophy on Honeysuckle during day one of the Cheltenham Festival at Cheltenham Racecourse. Those with the horse include former Ripon Grammar School pupil Zoe Smalley (purple top) who is travelling head lass to Henry de Bromhead.

As the mercurial Honeysuckle extended her unbeaten record to 15 races, her career earnings past through the £1m mark as she became the first mare to win two Champion Hurdles.

No wonder former Ripon Grammar School pupil Zoe Smalley, who previously worked for the late Ferdy Murphy at West Witton and is now travelling head lass to the de Bromhead team, was amongst those leading the celebrations as Cheltenham welcomed the return of spectators in sensational style.

“It was incredible, to be honest. Walking back down there, I’ve never felt an atmosphere like that,” reflected Blackmore.

“There wasn’t a moment’s silence. People here - it’s just an amazing crowd, amazing atmosphere. It’s easy to say that when you’re winning, but it’s a very special place and to hear those cheers was very special.”

Rachael Blackmore celebrates her Unibet Champion Hurdle win on Honeysuckle.

Blackmore was surprised by how Honeysuckle seized the initiative on the downhill run to the penultimate flight as her rivals began to struggle.

“She always finds a way, she really does. I was kind of wider than I’d like everywhere, and maybe wasn’t as happy halfway round, but I just slotted in and we got our gap then,” she enthused.

“It was fantastic. I’m so happy Kenny Alexander is here as well. He’s a really good man and a class owner, and I’m really glad he was getting cheered on.

“Jockeys dream of getting on good horses, but she takes that to a whole new level. She’s special, she’s once in a lifetime, and I’m so lucky to be riding her.

Honeysuckle and Rachael Blackmore clear the final flight in the Unibet Champion Hurdle.

“Part of me was thinking, I should be more nervous here before the race, but I actually do have a lot of confidence in her. It would be weird if I didn’t, because she’s never let me down.”

It was fitting that Blackmore’s mother Eimir was present to witness one of her daughter’s finest hours. “I absolutely can’t believe it. I’m absolutely lost for words, it’s amazing and the crowd has been fantastic, so thanks to everybody here for making it so special,” she said.

“This is just fairytale stuff. Who would have thought? The support she’s got from everybody and the good feeling that has come out of this has really been fantastic. It shows that if you have a dream, you can make the dream come true. I’m very proud that she’s given people something to cheer about in a time when there’s a lot of unhappiness in the world.”

Her relief was shared by De Bromhead. “You have to pinch yourself how lucky we are to be involved with a horse like her. She is just incredible. It is relief but obviously ecstasy as well in the sense I hoped she would get the welcome she got,” said the County Waterford trainer.

“She is brilliant (Rachael). She had so much horse underneath her at the second last, they are just a dream team.”

The pace was too competitive for Tommy’s Oscar who was ultimately ninth for trainers Ann and Ian Hamilton – the Northumberland farmers who had a day to remember.

It was the same in the preceding Ultima Handicap Chase when Sue Smith’s 2021 winner Vintage Clouds was ultimately pulled up in a race won by the fast finishing Corach Rambler under Derek Fox.