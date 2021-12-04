Cole Shudra called up by Sheffield Steelers as Leeds Knights struggle for bodies

Cole Shudra , centre, has been out for seven weeks with a shoulder injury. Picture courtesy of Kat Medcroft/Swindon Wildcats

With winger Harry Gulliver and defenceman Ben Solder required by Manchester Storm for their EIHL clash at home to Guildford Flames, it leaves Knights’ head coach Dave Whistle with just seven forwards and four D for tonight’s trip to in-form Milton Keynes Lightning, who have won six straight games to move up to third in the NIHL National standings.

Solder is expected to be back for tomorrow’s trip to Slough to take on Bees IHC, but Gulliver will not be available.

Third-line centre Joe Coulter is still expected to be out for around two more weeks, while defenceman Ross Kennedy – missing since November 7 with an upper-body injury – is possibly even further away from a return.

Leeds Knights head coach, Dave Whistle Picture James Hardisty

“We were looking forward to getting Cole back with us this weekend, but the Steelers need him as they have their own injury problems at the moment,” said Whistle.

“Hopefully we’ll get him back next weekend because he brings such a lot to our team.

“Cole is a really good two-way player, he looks after his own zone, he kills penalties, he blocks shots and gets in the lanes - he understands the defensive side of the game.

“He is a smart hockey player and it’s too bad he got hurt when he did because he was going really well.”

EIHL leaders Steelers – who this week brought in Czech Republic forward Vojtech Polak – require Shudra because of their ongoing injury problems ahead of tonight’s trip to second-placed Cardiff Devils.