COLE SHUDRA thanked Leeds Knights for making him a better player and wished them the best for the 2023-24 NIHL National campaign after returning ‘home’ to Sheffield Steelers.

Shudra brought an end to his two-year stay at Leeds – one which delivered a league and play-off double triumph last year – after taking the opportunity to return to the Elite League club he first joined as an apprentice alongside Liam Kirk back in 2016.

In all, Shudra has made 162 appearances for the Steelers, playing mainly on defence, scoring seven goals and eight assists. But he struggled to nail down a regular spot on the roster for himself, spending one season on loan with Milton Keynes Lightning during their brief time in the top tier, while also getting ice time back with the Knights’ NIHL National rivals, Sheffield Steeldogs, where he started his senior career.

GOODBYE: Cole Shudra thanks Leeds Knights - and their fans - for a memorable two years at the club, a period which helped him become a 'bigger, stronger and improved' player. Picture courtesy of Oliver Portamento.

Last year saw him make just the one appearance for Aaron Fox’s team, but his career as a forward had already started to blossom at Leeds where, in just 99 league and play-off games, the 24-year-old left-hander endeared himself to the Knights’ faithful by plundering 171 points - including 80 goals.

His chance to return home has come about in extraordinary and tragic circumstances, the unexpected death of close friend and former team-mate Alex Graham meaning the Steelers had room for another British player on their team for 2023-24.

Shudra acknowledged that fact in a statement issued by the Steelers announcing his return on Saturday morning. He also believes he returns to the team he supported as a boy and where his dad Ron made himself a legend, a ‘bigger, stronger and improved” player, thanks largely to his two seasons playing in all situations at Elland Road.

“I believe that I am ready to return to the Steelers,” said Shudra. “I’ve always dreamed of playing for this club, I was born into it remember. It’s a part of me.

“I think the player the (Steelers) fans will see is a bigger, stronger and improved version of what left the club after my apprenticeship ended. I have Leeds to thank for a lot of that, it was the right move for me at that time to go there and I couldn’t be more appreciative of their help and support.