Corach Rambler wins a second Grand National for Lucinda Russell and Derek Fox

Grand National winning jockey Derek Fox paid tribute to trainer Lucinda Russell after the pair teamed up to win a second Aintree showpiece on Saturday on Corach Rambler.

Fox’s involvement in the race had been in doubt right up until the day after he was injured in a fall from Russell’s Rowdy Rustler at Wetherby on April 6. Having won the 2017 renewal for the trainer on One For Arthur, who died last month aged 14, Russell was willing to give Fox every chance to prove his fitness in Liverpool. And he repaid the Kinross handler in spades with a masterful ride on the 8-1 favourite despite his nine-day lay-off.

Fox said: "I've been so lucky. The decision to move over the water from Ireland to work for Lucinda Russell is definitely the best decision I ever made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I owe it all to Lucinda really, for giving me the opportunities and she's very understanding of everything.

Derek Fox rides Corach Rambler to victory in the Randox Grand National at Aintree Racecourse on April 15, 2023 (Picture: Michael Steele/Getty Images)

"Even after I got the fall last week, she was perfectly happy for me not to ride until Corach and save myself for today – all that support means everything."

Of his brilliant partner Corach Rambler, the jockey added: "He has his own way of doing things and his own running style and you really have to just go with what he is feeling like on the day.

"He wanted to be a bit handier today, so I was happy to go with it. I always felt like he was enjoying himself up there, so I wasn't worried about being a bit closer than usual.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He's a remarkable horse with a great attitude and he's so clever. He shortens up, he goes long – he's everything really that you want in a National horse."

Russell had had Carlton-in-Cleveland champion jockey-elect Brian Hughes on stand-by if Fox failed his fitness test, having used the former to ride former Wetherby winner Ahoy Senor earlier in the meeting, when it was decided not to risk Fox.

Russell revealed: "Derek was injured and the horse actually had a problem with a shoe on a press day last week. It was a bit awkward as the horse was slightly lame, but no one noticed so it was fine!

"It was pretty close for Derek. We had a good conversation on Monday about whether he should ride Ahoy Senor on Thursday and it killed him not to, but it was the right decision."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Russell also revealed she had a had a heart-to-heart with Corach Rambler, adding: "He is amazing and will pick up on emotions.

"After Derek had his fall, and I know this sounds sad, but I went up to Corach's box and said to him 'Derek's had a fall'. Can you believe it? I'm supposed to be a professional person! Corach looked really worried actually! He said 'I know Brian Hughes is champion jockey, but I just like Derek'!"

She needn’t have worried about horse or rider who cruised into contention as the race reached its climax, picking off Nicky Henderson’s long-time leader Mr Coffey.