CorrBoard donates defibrillator to Moorends Marauders RLFC Juniors

With plans to replace the equipment at the manufacturer, Phil Cuttell, Corrugator Manager at CorrBoard and father to one of the team members, asked if it would be possible for the company to gift the previous model to the club.

As a business that places huge emphasis on health and safety, as well as sustainability, the defibrillator was donated and will be available from the club pitch side canteen for anyone that needs to use it.

Junior Club Secretary from Moorends Marauders RLFC Juniors, comments: “When we heard that there may be a chance that CorrBoard would donate a defibrillator to the club, we jumped at the chance. Not only was this a generous act, but also a potentially lifesaving one.

Moorends Marauders RLFC Juniors with the defibrillator gifted by CorrBoard

“As a growing club, it is important that we have the right equipment available to us on and off the pitch. Everyone from our under 8’s through to open age, officials and parents would like to thank CorrBoard for helping us to make a difference to the team and also the community that supports us.”

Managing Director of CorrBoard, Rob Burgin, comments: “It is our priority as a business to do what we can for the local community. When we were approached about donating the defibrillator, it made perfect sense.

“Not only does this mean that the equipment continues to be put to good use, but also that it supports the club as it continues to grow and attract new players and supporters. We wish them all the best of luck and will be cheering them on from the sidelines.”

