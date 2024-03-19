Cyclists beware: Saltburn-by-the-Sea to host British Road Race Championships again
On a Sunday in late June when the weather fluctuated from gorgeous sunshine to sharp bursts of rain, a course that took in 10 climbs of Saltburn Bank truly separated the elite from the pretenders.
Even those that did finish it will have been relieved to see the back of it; an exciting and picturesque route, yes, but a punishing one nonetheless.
Unfortunately for them, British Cycling loved the North Yorkshire seaside resort so much they have chosen to take the British Road Race Championships back there in 2024.
As part of a new partnership with Tees Valley Combined Authority to grow cycling and tourism links in the region, the governing body has booked an instant return, starting with the time-trials on Wednesday, June 19 in North Yorkshire. The circuit races will then follow on Friday, June 21, in Darlington town centre. Wakefield’s Ollie Wood won last year’s national title in Redcar.
The main event is the men’s and women’s road races which will again start and finish in Saltburn on Sunday, June 23.
The course that has been devised for this year’s event is a modified version of the 2023 route, with fewer climbs, and will pass through the picturesque seafront town each lap before heading out to take on the rolling terrain of the Tees Valley.
The route is likely to be headlined by Saltburn Bank with its three hairpin bends and 22 per cent gradient at the top providing an exacting challenge for the riders and the perfect vista for the crowds that assemble.
Fred Wright announced his arrival as a serious name in British men’s cycling by winning last year’s race.
“To win my first elite national road title on Saltburn Bank was incredibly special and it has been such a privilege to wear the national jersey in the pro peloton," he said.
“It meant a huge amount to win last year and I can’t wait to head back to the seaside and battle it out against the best riders in the country with some amazing crowds.”
Pfeiffer Georgi claimed her second women’s road race title up Saltburn Bank last year.
“That was just amazing,” she said. Women’s racing at the minute is so exciting and we had such a good battle last year.”