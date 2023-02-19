Dalton Smith has just over two months to prepare for the third defence of his British super-lightweight title after a bout was confirmed with Sam Maxwell for April 29 in Sheffield.

Smith was taken the distance by Billy Allingdon in Nottingham on Saturday evening as he successfully defended his British crown with a dominant win on the judges’ scorecards. The Sheffield native will become an outright British champion if he beats Maxwell, in a bout scheduled for the Utilita Arena in the Steel City.

Any fighter who wins four British title contests gets to the keep the famous Lord Lonsdale belt, with Smith claiming the title in his home city in August by out-classing Sam O’maison inside six rounds in August.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 26-year-old ended an impressive 2022 with a successful defence against Birmingham’s Kaisee Benjamin at Manchester Arena last November.

Nottingham, UK: Dalton Smith v Billy Allington. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing

He had Allington down during their fight on the card of Leigh Wood v Mauricio Lara but the challenger held on as he forced Smith to do the full 12 rounds.

“I’m a little bit disappointed with my performance but I have got another 12 rounds under my belt and that will do me a lot of good,” reflected Smith.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"He was very tough. After the first knockdown I thought I would have got him but credit to him he was holding on for dear life but I should have got him out of there but no excuses I have got a good 12 rounds under my belt."

Smith sustained a cut above his eye during round 10 but he brushed aside worries he would not be ready to face Maxwell at the end of April.

Nottingham, UK: Sam Maxwell. Picture: Mark Robinson/Matchroom Boxing