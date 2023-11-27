For the second year in a row, Dan Bradbury secured a ticket to the Open Championship at the season-opening Joburg Open.

Bound for Troon: Wakefield's Dan Bradbury, left, along with Joburg Open winner Dean Bermester of South Africa centre and Darren Fichardt of South Africa, right, following their qualification for the 2024 Open at Royal Troon (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Twelve months ago it was the fireworks of a first DP World Tour win on only his third start at that level that secured him a two-year exemption on the circuit and one of three spots in the field for the Open the following summer.

This weekend, while he was unable to successfully defend his title, a strong week that he finished with a six-under-par round of 64 saw him climb up the leaderboard from eighth place into third on his own which punched his ticket to next July’s Open at Royal Troon.

He would have missed out had Zander Lombard birdied any of the holes coming in, but the South African couldn’t, ensuring another positive start to a season in Johannesburg for the 24-year-old Wakefield Golf Club member.

"That was a nice day, I finally had a few putts drop and it was a nice way to finish,” said Bradbury.

"If you can't win, qualifying for the Open is the next best thing. Hard luck for Zander there on the last, I don't think I've ever been as nervous watching someone play golf.

"It's a great bonus for the event and I'm really looking forward to it.”

Bradbury’s debut at the Open at Royal Liverpool in July didn’t last as long as he hoped, home before the weekend after rounds of 76 and 73, but he will hope for better on the Ayrshire coast next summer.

“I didn't do great last year so hopefully I can do better next time,” said Bradbury, who now moves onto the South African Open Championship across Johannesburg at the Blair Atholl Golf and Equestrian Estate.

"The Open is the biggest event I've ever played and this one will be the biggest event again,”