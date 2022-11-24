Daniel Bradbury seizes opportunity with blistering start to Joburg Open

After an opening round 63 that saw him rise to the top of the leaderboard at the season-opening Joburg Open, consider that opportunity seized.
The 23-year-old from Wakefield, who turned professional in the summer after completing five years in the American collegiate system, is only the field in Johannesburg on a sponsor’s invite.
He doesn’t even have playing privileges on the Challenge Tour for next season, or anywhere to play in the weeks leading up to Christmas.
Most Popular
Hence the need to make an impression at the Joburg Open, something he accomplished in a blistering eight-under par opening round that gave him a one-shot lead over Germany’s Nick Bachem.
Bradbury had two eagles on the par-five third and fifth, plus seven other birdies including on the 17th and 18th that nudged him into the lead.
He even had a double bogey in there.
The world number 1,397 completed his round shortly before play was suspended for the second time due to lightning and eventually called off for the day, with play due to resume at 6.45am local time on Friday.
“I got a little bit of momentum going on the back nine and the thunderstorm stopped that, but I can’t really complain with a 63,” said Bradbury.
“It’s my first time playing at altitude and the ball is going miles. I had nine iron into both par fives for the two eagles but Keegan, my local caddie, has been great.
“It’s nice and warm – I got sunburnt yesterday (Wednesday) and won’t be doing that again – but it’s just great to be out here and playing in some nice conditions.”
Former world No 1 Adam Scott carded an opening 66 to lie a shot off the lead in the Fortinet Australian PGA Championship.