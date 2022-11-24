Daniel Bradbury seizes opportunity with blistering start to Joburg Open

Daniel Bradbury told The Yorkshire Post this week he needed to seize the opportunity of a rare start on the DP World Tour.

After an opening round 63 that saw him rise to the top of the leaderboard at the season-opening Joburg Open, consider that opportunity seized.

The 23-year-old from Wakefield, who turned professional in the summer after completing five years in the American collegiate system, is only the field in Johannesburg on a sponsor’s invite.

He doesn’t even have playing privileges on the Challenge Tour for next season, or anywhere to play in the weeks leading up to Christmas.

Daniel Bradbury of England looks on, on the 7th green during Day One of the Joburg Open at Houghton GC on November 24, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

Hence the need to make an impression at the Joburg Open, something he accomplished in a blistering eight-under par opening round that gave him a one-shot lead over Germany’s Nick Bachem.

Bradbury had two eagles on the par-five third and fifth, plus seven other birdies including on the 17th and 18th that nudged him into the lead.

He even had a double bogey in there.

Daniel Bradbury of England plays his second shot on the 8th hole during Day One of the Joburg Open at Houghton GC on November 24, 2022 in Johannesburg, South Africa. (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images)

The world number 1,397 completed his round shortly before play was suspended for the second time due to lightning and eventually called off for the day, with play due to resume at 6.45am local time on Friday.

“I got a little bit of momentum going on the back nine and the thunderstorm stopped that, but I can’t really complain with a 63,” said Bradbury.

“It’s my first time playing at altitude and the ball is going miles. I had nine iron into both par fives for the two eagles but Keegan, my local caddie, has been great.

“It’s nice and warm – I got sunburnt yesterday (Wednesday) and won’t be doing that again – but it’s just great to be out here and playing in some nice conditions.”